1725 70th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Shared house near trestle in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 246892



The house is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Downstairs for rent. Large space with large bedroom, walk-in closet, and full bath attached. Shared laundry, shared kitchen with two adults and one child. Garage and storage space available. No drugs, No pets, smoking outside only. Easy freeway access. First plus deposit required. Utilities extra.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5650066)