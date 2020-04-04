1725 70th Ave SE

Amenities
Shared house near trestle in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 246892
The house is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Downstairs for rent. Large space with large bedroom, walk-in closet, and full bath attached. Shared laundry, shared kitchen with two adults and one child. Garage and storage space available. No drugs, No pets, smoking outside only. Easy freeway access. First plus deposit required. Utilities extra.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246892
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5650066)