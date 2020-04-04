All apartments in Lake Stevens
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

1725 70th Ave SE

1725 70th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1725 70th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Shared house near trestle in Lake Stevens - Property Id: 246892

The house is 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Downstairs for rent. Large space with large bedroom, walk-in closet, and full bath attached. Shared laundry, shared kitchen with two adults and one child. Garage and storage space available. No drugs, No pets, smoking outside only. Easy freeway access. First plus deposit required. Utilities extra.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246892
Property Id 246892

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5650066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 70th Ave SE have any available units?
1725 70th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1725 70th Ave SE have?
Some of 1725 70th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 70th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1725 70th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 70th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1725 70th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Stevens.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1725 70th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 70th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1725 70th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1725 70th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 70th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 70th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 70th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

