Lake Stevens, WA
120 99th Ave. SE #A
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:01 AM

120 99th Ave. SE #A

120 99th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

120 99th Avenue Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Clean & move in ready 4bd 2.5bth 2 car garage town home - This updated 4 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage has a backyard and is located close to everything in Lake Stevens. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and bathroom and a full bathroom for the other bedrooms. This home is within walking distance of parks, bus lines, shopping and Lake Stevens.

Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including an $87 Lake Stevens sewer charge. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.

For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.

http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf
Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516

(RLNE1962261)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have any available units?
120 99th Ave. SE #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have?
Some of 120 99th Ave. SE #A's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 99th Ave. SE #A currently offering any rent specials?
120 99th Ave. SE #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 99th Ave. SE #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 99th Ave. SE #A is pet friendly.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A offer parking?
Yes, 120 99th Ave. SE #A offers parking.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 99th Ave. SE #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have a pool?
No, 120 99th Ave. SE #A does not have a pool.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have accessible units?
No, 120 99th Ave. SE #A does not have accessible units.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 99th Ave. SE #A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 99th Ave. SE #A have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 99th Ave. SE #A does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

