120 99th Ave. SE #A

Clean & move in ready 4bd 2.5bth 2 car garage town home - This updated 4 bed 2.5 bath townhouse with a 2 car garage has a backyard and is located close to everything in Lake Stevens. Downstairs is the kitchen, living room, dining room and a half bathroom. Upstairs you will find 4 bedrooms including a master suite with walk in closet and bathroom and a full bathroom for the other bedrooms. This home is within walking distance of parks, bus lines, shopping and Lake Stevens.



Renters insurance is required with a minimum of $100,000 in liability coverage. Tenants are responsible for all utilities including an $87 Lake Stevens sewer charge. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



NW Property Management Group does not accept comprehensive reusable tenant screening reports. All adult occupants must complete a full credit and criminal background check. Non-refundable application fee is $55 per application.



For a full list of our tenant screening criteria please access the link below.



http://nwpmg.net/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Application-Requirements-V9.14.2018.pdf

Please contact NW Property Management Group for questions or to set up a viewing appointment at 425-224-5516



