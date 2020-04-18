All apartments in Lake Stevens
Find more places like 1109 82nd Drive Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Stevens, WA
/
1109 82nd Drive Northeast
Last updated April 18 2020 at 12:24 AM

1109 82nd Drive Northeast

1109 82nd Dr NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Stevens
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1109 82nd Dr NE, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Valtera View Estates neighborhood in Lake Stevens! This spacious home features a welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. You will fall in love as soon as you step in the door! The spacious Great Room features custom built-in's, gas fireplace, custom blinds & beautiful white millwork. Cooking is a joy in the gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, slab granite & custom backsplash, undermount sink, stainless appliances & walk-in pantry! Huge master bedroom with luxurious 5-piece bath. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have any available units?
1109 82nd Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Stevens, WA.
What amenities does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have?
Some of 1109 82nd Drive Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 82nd Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
1109 82nd Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 82nd Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 82nd Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 82nd Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Stevens 3 Bedroom ApartmentsLake Stevens Apartments with Balconies
Lake Stevens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Stevens Apartments with Parking
Lake Stevens Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bellingham, WABremerton, WAMount Vernon, WAAnacortes, WAEastmont, WAMaplewood, WACottage Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeSkagit Valley College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusWestern Washington University
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus