10123 5th Place SE
Last updated April 9 2020

10123 5th Place SE

10123 5th Place Southeast · (206) 395-8043
Location

10123 5th Place Southeast, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10123 5th Place SE · Avail. now

$1,695

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1082 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
dogs allowed
3 Bed 1.5 Bath SFR Lake Stevens - MOVE IN SPECIAL

Stuck at home? Make sure to watch our video tour of this home. See links below in our ad.
12 month leases with extensions are available
Offering flexible terms and monthly payments based on need

VIDEO TOUR HERE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fmhz7-kmo54&feature=youtu.be

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First month's rent due in full before move in (regardless of the day of the month your move in)
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125
Furnace Filter Program: $10/month if applicable

No dogs please, cats ok
New carpet
New paint
New shower and surround
New garage door, single car garage
New roof over sunroom
Low maintenance back yard
Fully fenced yard
Washer / Dryer
Resident resp. for all utilities
PUD
Lake Stevens Sewer District

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5677462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10123 5th Place SE have any available units?
10123 5th Place SE has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10123 5th Place SE have?
Some of 10123 5th Place SE's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10123 5th Place SE currently offering any rent specials?
10123 5th Place SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10123 5th Place SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 10123 5th Place SE is pet friendly.
Does 10123 5th Place SE offer parking?
Yes, 10123 5th Place SE does offer parking.
Does 10123 5th Place SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10123 5th Place SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10123 5th Place SE have a pool?
No, 10123 5th Place SE does not have a pool.
Does 10123 5th Place SE have accessible units?
No, 10123 5th Place SE does not have accessible units.
Does 10123 5th Place SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10123 5th Place SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10123 5th Place SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10123 5th Place SE does not have units with air conditioning.
