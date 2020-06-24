3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8

Amenities
$800 / 2800ft2 - Rental Rooms - Property Id: 99473
1 bedrooms, 2800 sqft, $800
Large furnished rooms in a no frills rooming house with 8 units that is hard to beat for the price.
SHARED KITCHEN with 2 fridges , 2 SHARED BATHROOM and shared laundry.
Lake Forest Park location with parking for 4 off-street cars. Rooms include independent space heater and are furnished. 6 months lease preferred, however, we can also rent short-term. Please reply with full name, email and phone number to arrange showing time. Showing times are generally on Fridays or Sundays.
No Pets allowed.
Lease Details: This is a shared house. In addition to the $800 monthly rent, the tenant also pays $100/mo towards common space cleaning and utility fee for a TOTAL of $900 per Month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/99473p
Property Id 99473
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5263821)