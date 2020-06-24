All apartments in Lake Forest Park
3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8

3507 Northeast 153rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

3507 Northeast 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Sheridan Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
$800 / 2800ft2 - Rental Rooms - Property Id: 99473

1 bedrooms, 2800 sqft, $800

Large furnished rooms in a no frills rooming house with 8 units that is hard to beat for the price.

SHARED KITCHEN with 2 fridges , 2 SHARED BATHROOM and shared laundry.
Lake Forest Park location with parking for 4 off-street cars. Rooms include independent space heater and are furnished. 6 months lease preferred, however, we can also rent short-term. Please reply with full name, email and phone number to arrange showing time. Showing times are generally on Fridays or Sundays.

No Pets allowed.

Lease Details: This is a shared house. In addition to the $800 monthly rent, the tenant also pays $100/mo towards common space cleaning and utility fee for a TOTAL of $900 per Month.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/99473p
Property Id 99473

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263821)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have any available units?
3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have?
Some of 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 currently offering any rent specials?
3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 pet-friendly?
No, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Forest Park.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 offer parking?
Yes, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 offers parking.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have a pool?
No, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 does not have a pool.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have accessible units?
No, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3507 NE 153rd Street, Lake Forest Park 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
