3103 NE 192 st

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace range

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN Showing TODAY Sat 11/16 at 4pm! Lake Forest Park-New Baths and Fenced Yard! - OPEN Showing TODAY Sat 11/16 at 4pm!



This large split-level home in quiet Lake Forest Park features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (Master and hall bath newly remodeled!) Home also features a nice size fully fenced yard, with new stove and bathrooms. And two fireplaces!



Top floor is 3 beds, 2 baths, living, kit, dining and deck.

Lower level features a second Large living area with second fireplace and another bath and bedroom-patio space.



2 Car Garage.



Landscaping is included with home.



APPLICATION Criteria:

Minimum Credit score 620

Min Gross Monthly Income $5000.00



Utilities all separate.

Pets case by case with fee/deposit.



TEXT Anita for tour time or information.

206-228-9017

NO CALLS



(RLNE4458990)