Lake Forest Park, WA
3103 NE 192 st
Last updated November 18 2019 at 12:36 PM

3103 NE 192 st

3103 NE 192nd St · No Longer Available
Location

3103 NE 192nd St, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN Showing TODAY Sat 11/16 at 4pm! Lake Forest Park-New Baths and Fenced Yard! - OPEN Showing TODAY Sat 11/16 at 4pm!

This large split-level home in quiet Lake Forest Park features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms (Master and hall bath newly remodeled!) Home also features a nice size fully fenced yard, with new stove and bathrooms. And two fireplaces!

Top floor is 3 beds, 2 baths, living, kit, dining and deck.
Lower level features a second Large living area with second fireplace and another bath and bedroom-patio space.

2 Car Garage.

Landscaping is included with home.

APPLICATION Criteria:
Minimum Credit score 620
Min Gross Monthly Income $5000.00

Utilities all separate.
Pets case by case with fee/deposit.

TEXT Anita for tour time or information.
206-228-9017
NO CALLS

(RLNE4458990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 NE 192 st have any available units?
3103 NE 192 st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Forest Park, WA.
What amenities does 3103 NE 192 st have?
Some of 3103 NE 192 st's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 NE 192 st currently offering any rent specials?
3103 NE 192 st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 NE 192 st pet-friendly?
Yes, 3103 NE 192 st is pet friendly.
Does 3103 NE 192 st offer parking?
Yes, 3103 NE 192 st offers parking.
Does 3103 NE 192 st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3103 NE 192 st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 NE 192 st have a pool?
No, 3103 NE 192 st does not have a pool.
Does 3103 NE 192 st have accessible units?
No, 3103 NE 192 st does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 NE 192 st have units with dishwashers?
No, 3103 NE 192 st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3103 NE 192 st have units with air conditioning?
No, 3103 NE 192 st does not have units with air conditioning.

