8204 Ridgefield Ave NE

Amenities
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.). Home features solar panels, 1403sq ft. wood floors throughout main areas, gas heat and air conditioning, gas fireplace and built-in hutch in dining room. Master suite w/walk-in closet, ceiling fan, double sinks and walk-in shower in bathroom. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, island w/breakfast bar and full tile backsplash. Built-in desk and Murphy bed in guest bedroom. 2 Car garage w/remote. Washer/dryer included. Partially covered patio & partially fenced yard w/irrigation system. HOA maintains front landscaping. No smoking. Small pet negotiable.