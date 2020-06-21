All apartments in Lacey
Find more places like 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lacey, WA
/
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:28 AM

8204 Ridgefield Ave NE

8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast · (360) 878-0051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lacey
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8204 Ridgefield Avenue Northeast, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1403 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
2 bdrm, 1.75 home located in the desired Jubilee 55+ community with access to community center (fitness center, indoor pool and spa, community lounge, activity center, ballroom, library, game room, arts & crafts, etc.). Home features solar panels, 1403sq ft. wood floors throughout main areas, gas heat and air conditioning, gas fireplace and built-in hutch in dining room. Master suite w/walk-in closet, ceiling fan, double sinks and walk-in shower in bathroom. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, island w/breakfast bar and full tile backsplash. Built-in desk and Murphy bed in guest bedroom. 2 Car garage w/remote. Washer/dryer included. Partially covered patio & partially fenced yard w/irrigation system. HOA maintains front landscaping. No smoking. Small pet negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have any available units?
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have?
Some of 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
8204 Ridgefield Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE has a pool.
Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 8204 Ridgefield Ave NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98503
The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98513
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE
Lacey, WA 98516

Similar Pages

Lacey 1 BedroomsLacey 2 Bedrooms
Lacey Apartments with GarageLacey Apartments with Parking
Lacey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WASumner, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saint Martin's UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity