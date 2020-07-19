All apartments in Lacey
Last updated July 17 2020

6604 Riviera Ct SE

6604 Riviera Court Southeast · (360) 561-8002
Location

6604 Riviera Court Southeast, Lacey, WA 98513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6604 Riviera Ct SE · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
6604 Riviera Ct SE Available 09/01/20 Large 1900 sq ft Townhome 2 Bed room 2.5 bath - Great neighborhood in a well-kept gated community on Chehalis Western Trail. Large 1900 sq. ft. townhome, with 2 bedroom (main floor master), 2 ½ bath, and a large loft bonus room with closet/storage. Tile and carpet floors, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 2 car garage and w/d hook-ups, recently painted and cleaned. Quiet and peaceful setting with private back patio. Maintained front and back yards. Near local parks, golf course, shopping & trail. One year lease. HOA requires cars parked in the garage, no cars allowed out front or on the street overnight, no basketball hoops, nothing can be stored or left outside the unit. (Flowers, plants and lawn furniture etc. on the back patio are o.k.)

(RLNE3395816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have any available units?
6604 Riviera Ct SE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have?
Some of 6604 Riviera Ct SE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6604 Riviera Ct SE currently offering any rent specials?
6604 Riviera Ct SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6604 Riviera Ct SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6604 Riviera Ct SE is pet friendly.
Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE offer parking?
Yes, 6604 Riviera Ct SE offers parking.
Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6604 Riviera Ct SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have a pool?
No, 6604 Riviera Ct SE does not have a pool.
Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have accessible units?
No, 6604 Riviera Ct SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6604 Riviera Ct SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6604 Riviera Ct SE does not have units with dishwashers.
