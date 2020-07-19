Amenities

6604 Riviera Ct SE Available 09/01/20 Large 1900 sq ft Townhome 2 Bed room 2.5 bath - Great neighborhood in a well-kept gated community on Chehalis Western Trail. Large 1900 sq. ft. townhome, with 2 bedroom (main floor master), 2 ½ bath, and a large loft bonus room with closet/storage. Tile and carpet floors, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, 2 car garage and w/d hook-ups, recently painted and cleaned. Quiet and peaceful setting with private back patio. Maintained front and back yards. Near local parks, golf course, shopping & trail. One year lease. HOA requires cars parked in the garage, no cars allowed out front or on the street overnight, no basketball hoops, nothing can be stored or left outside the unit. (Flowers, plants and lawn furniture etc. on the back patio are o.k.)



