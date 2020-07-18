All apartments in Lacey
4123 McKinley St NE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4123 McKinley St NE

4123 Mckinley Street Northeast · (360) 943-8060 ext. 000
Location

4123 Mckinley Street Northeast, Lacey, WA 98516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4123 McKinley St NE · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1509 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful home with amazing layout! Ideal location! - Beautiful three bedroom home with the master bedroom downstairs! Great location! Easy access to food (Panera Bread, Cold Stone, Panda Express, etc), Costco, Home Depot, I-5, JBLM & Walmart.

Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277
Available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pets: Cats & Small dogs max 25lbs - $800 pet fee per animal
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: Renter to verify
Subdivision/Area: Hawks Prairie

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

(RLNE5906093)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4123 McKinley St NE have any available units?
4123 McKinley St NE has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
Is 4123 McKinley St NE currently offering any rent specials?
4123 McKinley St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4123 McKinley St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4123 McKinley St NE is pet friendly.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE offer parking?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not offer parking.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE have a pool?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not have a pool.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE have accessible units?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4123 McKinley St NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4123 McKinley St NE does not have units with air conditioning.
