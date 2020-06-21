3935 Jett Ln NE

Amenities

Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar. 5 piece master suite w/ large walk-in closet. Covered patio, 2 car garage w/remotes, gas fireplace, gas forced air heating, tankless water heater (gas)and washer/dryer included. Backs up to greenbelt/protected forest. HOA maintains all grass! No smoking. Small dogs negotiable - no cats.