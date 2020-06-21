All apartments in Lacey
Find more places like 3935 Jett Ln NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lacey, WA
/
3935 Jett Ln NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:40 AM

3935 Jett Ln NE

3935 Jett Ln NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lacey
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3935 Jett Ln NE, Lacey, WA 98516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Northeast Lacey - 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath townhome in Campus Ridge. Built in 2016 w/1821 sq ft. Kitchen features granite countertops, gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, large pantry and breakfast bar. 5 piece master suite w/ large walk-in closet. Covered patio, 2 car garage w/remotes, gas fireplace, gas forced air heating, tankless water heater (gas)and washer/dryer included. Backs up to greenbelt/protected forest. HOA maintains all grass! No smoking. Small dogs negotiable - no cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3935 Jett Ln NE have any available units?
3935 Jett Ln NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lacey, WA.
How much is rent in Lacey, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lacey Rent Report.
What amenities does 3935 Jett Ln NE have?
Some of 3935 Jett Ln NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3935 Jett Ln NE currently offering any rent specials?
3935 Jett Ln NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3935 Jett Ln NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3935 Jett Ln NE is pet friendly.
Does 3935 Jett Ln NE offer parking?
Yes, 3935 Jett Ln NE does offer parking.
Does 3935 Jett Ln NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3935 Jett Ln NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3935 Jett Ln NE have a pool?
No, 3935 Jett Ln NE does not have a pool.
Does 3935 Jett Ln NE have accessible units?
No, 3935 Jett Ln NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3935 Jett Ln NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3935 Jett Ln NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Village at Union Mills
8146 Sweetbrier Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98513
Callen
1404 Brittany Ln NE
Lacey, WA 98516
Capitol City on the Course
5800 Titleist Ln SE
Lacey, WA 98503

Similar Pages

Lacey 1 BedroomsLacey 2 Bedrooms
Lacey Apartments with GarageLacey Apartments with Parking
Lacey Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WA
Olympia, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA
South Hill, WATumwater, WANewcastle, WASumner, WAGraham, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WAEnumclaw, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Saint Martin's UniversityShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue College