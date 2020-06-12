/
2 bedroom apartments
88 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Klahanie, WA
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
North Issaquah
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
989 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
North Issaquah
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
North Issaquah
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,257
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Talus
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Squak Mountain
Wildwood Apartments
660 Wildwood Blvd SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1090 sqft
Welcome to Wildwood Apartment Homes! Please call for updated pricing.
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Gilman
Creekside
220 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
918 sqft
The sundeck, swimming pool, jacuzzi, and free WiFi make this community's amenities desirable. Inside, apartments feature oversized balconies, vinyl flooring and walk-in closets. Lake Sammamish Center also provides all the shopping and dining necessities.
Gilman
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Greenwood Point
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Gilman
Bergen Apartments
40 Newport Way SW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
947 sqft
Excellent location close to I-90, 405 Bellevue and more. Units feature patio or balcony, laundry and garbage disposal. Community includes courtyard, gym, pool table and pool.
Vintage
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright
369 227th Ln NE
369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1490 sqft
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard.
Gilman
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door
Olde Town
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.
Olde Town
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
Olde Town
240 SE Donnelly Ln
240 Southeast Donnelly Lane, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1090 sqft
Available 05/01/20 This 1913 Historic Cozy Cottage is a jewel & won't last on market long! 2 bedroom 1 bath with nice storage and lots of off street parking. Fenced flat lot sets up with partial city view at back through tree lined belt of privacy.
Bear Creek
Heights At Bear Creek Apartments
17771 NE 90th St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1038 sqft
Sleek apartments with large closets and plush carpeting. Lots of community offerings, including a barbecue area, fitness center and covered parking. Exercise and play sports at nearby Hartman Park.
Parkside by Lincoln Property Company
15551 NE Turing St., Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,872
1001 sqft
** We have brand new, never lived in homes! Contact us to schedule your virtual or in person tour! (In person tours are by appointment only)** Welcome to Parkside by Lincoln Property Company – a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech
