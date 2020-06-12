/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Klahanie, WA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4447 248th Ln SE
4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1181 sqft
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3728 257th Ave SE
3728 257th Avenue Southeast, Klahanie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1250 sqft
Klahanie Oxford Park Development Home in Desirable Issaquah School District - DUE TO COVID 19- NO IN PERSON SHOWINGS. PLEASE DRIVE BY AND RESPOND TO QUESTIONS FROM AUTO EMAIL SENT TO YOU.
Results within 1 mile of Klahanie
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Issaquah
10 Units Available
Langara
5105 Issaquah-Pine Lake Rd SE, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1027 sqft
Excellent location near state and regional parks. I-90 nearby. High-end studio to 3-bedroom apartments, with fireplace, fully equipped kitchens, and in-unit laundry. 24-hr gym, playground, carports. Close to shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
North Issaquah
14 Units Available
Vue Issaquah
906 NE Lilac St, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
989 sqft
Perfectly positioned in the heart of Issaquah Highlands. Contemporary apartments and townhomes with electric fireplaces, granite counters, soaking tubs and private outdoor living spaces. Residents' amenities include a community garden, swimming pool, lounge and playground.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
North Issaquah
22 Units Available
The Timbers At Issaquah Ridge
23425 SE Black Nugget Rd, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,030
1288 sqft
Spacious homes with in-unit laundry and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes a business center, basketball court, and hot tub. Run errands at Lake Sammamish Center. Easy access to I-90. Near Lake Sammamish State Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
14 Units Available
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
897 sqft
Just across the street from the Pine Village Shopping Center and minutes from Pine Lake Middle School and Sunny Hills Elementary. Marble fireplaces and vaulted ceilings in select units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1182 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Issaquah and I-90. Tenants enjoy gorgeous natural scenery and amenities like a swimming pool and fitness center with yoga studio. Units feature granite counters, fireplaces, and a patio or balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Klahanie
Last updated June 12 at 12:15pm
20 Units Available
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
860 sqft
Located near the clear blue waters of Lake Sammamish in Sammamish, WA, The Knolls at Inglewood Hill is here to provide you with a fresh start.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
27 Units Available
Atlas Apartment Homes
1036 7th Ave NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
1162 sqft
Trending architecture a hallmark of this brand-new apartment community. Upscale amenities like stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Car charging available in garage. Community features include a pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gilman
3 Units Available
Vale Apartments
955 7th Avenue Northwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1139 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Vale Apartments in Issaquah. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Talus
12 Units Available
Estates at Cougar Mountain
2128 Shy Bear Way NW, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1129 sqft
At the Estates at Cougar Mountain enjoy rare luxury and convenient apartment living in a beautiful, peaceful and protected natural setting, all within minutes of Seattle and Bellevue's city lights.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
5 Units Available
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
Located on the desirable Sammamish Plateau, Saffron's elegantly eclectic community features distinctive floor plans for your sophisticated lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
Greenwood Point
12 Units Available
Lakemont Orchard
18305 SE Newport Way, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
960 sqft
Units include dishwasher, extra storage and laundry. Community offers residents access to clubhouse, gym and hot tub. Located near I-90, Bellevue College, P&R and Bus 271.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Vintage
1 Unit Available
594 241st Ln SE
594 241st Lane Southeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1094 sqft
Beautiful and Spacious Apartment for Rent - Property Id: 293317 Fabulous 2 bed, 2 bath Condo in CAMERAY! Centrally located in the heart of Sammamish! TOP FLOOR-END UNIT! Spacious kitchen w/ breakfast bar, pantry & lots of storage! Light & bright
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
369 227th Ln NE
369 227th Lane Northeast, Sammamish, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1490 sqft
369 227th Ln NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2.5 Bath with Den Townhome - This immaculate 1,490 square foot townhouse looks out to a large grass and tree filled center courtyard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gilman
1 Unit Available
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101
204 Mountain Park Boulevard Southwest, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1262 sqft
204 Mountain Park Blvd SW #C101 Available 07/03/20 Beautiful 2 Bed 2 Bath with Bonus Room in Downtown Issaquah - Downtown Issaquah Living in the convenient Ridgebrook community! Gracious floor plan features two bedrooms, two baths, a double door
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St S Unit B108
700 Front St S, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1035 sqft
700 Front St S Unit B108 Available 06/19/20 ***$500 Moving In Special*** - ........ Beautiful ground floor condo located minutes from the heart of downtown Issaquah. The condo complex is nestled in a peaceful and tranquil setting.
Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Olde Town
1 Unit Available
700 Front St. S.
700 Front Street South, Issaquah, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1178 sqft
Welcome to your quiet retreat in beautiful, downtown Issaquah! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I-90 and Costco, but tucked away beneath the forest. You'll love this spacious, one level condo with upgraded, open kitchen and 2 stylish, full baths.
Results within 10 miles of Klahanie
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
Downtown Redmond
7 Units Available
Milehouse
8300 160th Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,828
1076 sqft
Close to Sammamish River Trail, The Stroll, Edge Skate Park, Redmond Town Center, Marymoor Park, Redmond Library, Trader Joe's. Amenities include a crossfit/yoga studio, movie theater with big-screen projector, dog-wash station, ski storage, electric charging stations, outdoor hot tub, bike storage.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Redmond
14 Units Available
Veloce
8102 161st Ave NE, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1050 sqft
Close to Redmond Regional Library, Edge Skate Park, Downtown Central Park, Heron Rookery, Redmond Town Center, Trader Joe's, Sammamish River, Burke Gilman Trail, Redmond Transit Center, Redmond Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with yoga studio, theater room, in-unit laundry, bike rentals.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Woodridge
7 Units Available
Surrey Downs
13035 SE 26th St, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
896 sqft
Nearby schools: Bellevue College, Eastside Christian School, Woodridge Elementary, Tyee Middle School, Newport High. Close to Mercer Slough Nature Park, I-405, I-90, Sunset Creek, Cermak Shopping, Amazon HQ, T-Mobile HQ. Amenities include basketball court, fitness trail, heated outdoor pool, hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
Riverpark
15803 Bear Creek Pkwy, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,974
1197 sqft
Close to Sammamish River, Heron Rookery, Dudley Carter Park, Burke Gilman Trail, Marymoor Dog Park, Trader Joe's, QFC, Redmond Town Center, Highway 520, Redmond Transit Center. Pet-friendly apartments with kayak and bike rentals, indoor parking garage, island kitchens, theater room, outdoor hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Downtown Redmond
13 Units Available
red160
16015 Cleveland St, Redmond, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1182 sqft
Luxury apartments nestled in a park-like setting. Units feature all appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Extra storage space, air conditioning and patio. Game room, BBQ area, clubhouse and business center. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 01:49pm
Northeast Bellevue
4 Units Available
Bellevue Meadows
4277 148th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,380
881 sqft
Walk to local shopping, dining, entertainment and nightlife from renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments. Modern kitchens, fireplaces, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Pet-friendly green community with pool, tennis court, volleyball court and gym. Access to Hwy. 520.
