4447 248th Ln SE

This beautiful condo is just a block away from the Klahanie Shopping Center and the neighborhood trail system. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and offers tall ceilings with an open floor plan. Living room has cozy gas fireplace and beautiful mantle. Separate but open dining room offers crown moldings and a beautiful chandelier. Kitchen opens up to private, low maintenance patio that overlooks the greenbelt. The unit also features generously sized bedrooms and master suite. With separate laundry room and attached garage, this home is a must see!
COMMUNITY NAME: Sierra at Klahanie
YEAR BUILT: 1996
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Playground | Basketball Court | Trail System
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Endeavour | Middle/Jr High: Beaver Lake | High: Skyline
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer
PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage and Driveway
HEATING
Gas
INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer
LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2395 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets
