All apartments in Klahanie
Find more places like 4447 248th Ln SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Klahanie, WA
/
4447 248th Ln SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4447 248th Ln SE

4447 248th Lane Southeast · (425) 458-4263
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Klahanie
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4447 248th Lane Southeast, Klahanie, WA 98029

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4447 248th Ln SE · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1181 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/i7nl1
Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.

This beautiful condo is just a block away from the Klahanie Shopping Center and the neighborhood trail system. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and offers tall ceilings with an open floor plan. Living room has cozy gas fireplace and beautiful mantle. Separate but open dining room offers crown moldings and a beautiful chandelier. Kitchen opens up to private, low maintenance patio that overlooks the greenbelt. The unit also features generously sized bedrooms and master suite. With separate laundry room and attached garage, this home is a must see!

COMMUNITY NAME: Sierra at Klahanie
YEAR BUILT: 1996

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Community Pool | Community Playground | Basketball Court | Trail System

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Endeavour | Middle/Jr High: Beaver Lake | High: Skyline

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer

PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage and Driveway

HEATING
Gas

INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW
Water | Sewer

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2395 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
Sorry, no pets

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5820985)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4447 248th Ln SE have any available units?
4447 248th Ln SE has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4447 248th Ln SE have?
Some of 4447 248th Ln SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4447 248th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
4447 248th Ln SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4447 248th Ln SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4447 248th Ln SE is pet friendly.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 4447 248th Ln SE does offer parking.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4447 248th Ln SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE have a pool?
Yes, 4447 248th Ln SE has a pool.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 4447 248th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4447 248th Ln SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4447 248th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4447 248th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4447 248th Ln SE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Klahanie 2 BedroomsKlahanie Apartments with Garage
Klahanie Apartments with PoolKlahanie Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Klahanie Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAWhite Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WA
Lake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity