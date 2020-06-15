4447 248th Ln SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 2bd, 2ba Condo Available in Klahanie Near Trails and Shops! - To schedule a tour directly, please click the following link: https://showdigs.co/i7nl1

Alternatively, please fill out a Contact Form and we will reach out with scheduling instructions.



This beautiful condo is just a block away from the Klahanie Shopping Center and the neighborhood trail system. Unit features hardwood floors throughout and offers tall ceilings with an open floor plan. Living room has cozy gas fireplace and beautiful mantle. Separate but open dining room offers crown moldings and a beautiful chandelier. Kitchen opens up to private, low maintenance patio that overlooks the greenbelt. The unit also features generously sized bedrooms and master suite. With separate laundry room and attached garage, this home is a must see!



COMMUNITY NAME: Sierra at Klahanie

YEAR BUILT: 1996



COMMUNITY FEATURES

Community Pool | Community Playground | Basketball Court | Trail System



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Endeavour | Middle/Jr High: Beaver Lake | High: Skyline



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Microwave | Washer | Dryer



PARKING

1 Car Attached Garage and Driveway



HEATING

Gas



INCLUDED UTILITIES ARE LISTED BELOW

Water | Sewer



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $2395 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

Sorry, no pets



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5820985)