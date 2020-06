Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful home in desirable Summer Pond.



Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath 2,930 sqft with fully fenced and easy to maintain yard + 2 car garage. A must see kitchen with plenty of natural light throughout!



Great location offers easy commute.



Resident to pay utilities; Up to 2 pets welcome with 30lb weight limt per pet.