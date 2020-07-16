368 Northwest Grandstand Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard. All bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are situated upstairs along with a conveniently located laundry area. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Laminate & vinyl flooring on main, new carpet upstairs & new paint throughout. Ideally located in a small community off of Fairgrounds and centrally located to all shopping, schools and offers short driving distance to PSNS and military bases. Property is completed with 2 car garage and fenced in shady backyard. One pet may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 6/25/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.