Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:47 PM

368 Northwest Grandstand Street

368 Northwest Grandstand Street · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1974791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

368 Northwest Grandstand Street, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1389 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floor plan on the main level features a corner gas fireplace in the living room. The dining area has a slider that opens to deck and fenced in backyard. All bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are situated upstairs along with a conveniently located laundry area. Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet. Laminate & vinyl flooring on main, new carpet upstairs & new paint throughout. Ideally located in a small community off of Fairgrounds and centrally located to all shopping, schools and offers short driving distance to PSNS and military bases. Property is completed with 2 car garage and fenced in shady backyard. One pet may be possible with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,675, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,625, Available 6/25/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have any available units?
368 Northwest Grandstand Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have?
Some of 368 Northwest Grandstand Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 368 Northwest Grandstand Street currently offering any rent specials?
368 Northwest Grandstand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 368 Northwest Grandstand Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street is pet friendly.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street offer parking?
Yes, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street offers parking.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have a pool?
No, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street does not have a pool.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have accessible units?
No, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 368 Northwest Grandstand Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 368 Northwest Grandstand Street does not have units with air conditioning.
