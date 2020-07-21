282 Northeast Fallon Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan fireplace media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room cats allowed

Enjoy low maintenance living in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious end unit, three story townhome offers all kitchen appliances and solid stone countertops. Living and dining area features gas log fireplace and slider to the fenced in backyard with patio. All bedrooms are on the second floor and have ceiling fans. The master features a private bathroom with double sinks. Bring some imagination to the top floor; this HUGE bonus room will be a great space for a home office, media room and more! 1 car garage with remote entry. Dogs may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 8/14/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.