282 Northeast Fallon Court

282 Falcon Court Northeast · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2110892
Location

282 Falcon Court Northeast, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1920 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
cats allowed
Enjoy low maintenance living in a well maintained neighborhood. Spacious end unit, three story townhome offers all kitchen appliances and solid stone countertops. Living and dining area features gas log fireplace and slider to the fenced in backyard with patio. All bedrooms are on the second floor and have ceiling fans. The master features a private bathroom with double sinks. Bring some imagination to the top floor; this HUGE bonus room will be a great space for a home office, media room and more! 1 car garage with remote entry. Dogs may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,925, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available 8/14/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have any available units?
282 Northeast Fallon Court has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have?
Some of 282 Northeast Fallon Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 282 Northeast Fallon Court currently offering any rent specials?
282 Northeast Fallon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 282 Northeast Fallon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 282 Northeast Fallon Court is pet friendly.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court offer parking?
Yes, 282 Northeast Fallon Court offers parking.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 282 Northeast Fallon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have a pool?
No, 282 Northeast Fallon Court does not have a pool.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have accessible units?
No, 282 Northeast Fallon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 282 Northeast Fallon Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 282 Northeast Fallon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 282 Northeast Fallon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
