All apartments in Kitsap County
Find more places like 100 Northwest Lopez Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kitsap County, WA
/
100 Northwest Lopez Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

100 Northwest Lopez Lane

100 Northwest Lopez Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

100 Northwest Lopez Lane, Kitsap County, WA 98311

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Low maintenance 3 bedroom 1.75 bath home offers a great location near schools and shopping with easy access to the highway. The yard is beautifully manicured and the home is well maintained. This is a no pet home.
Note: this home is currently occupied; we encourage you to drive by and view the area and neighborhood but please respect the current occupants' privacy and do NOT look around the property.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have any available units?
100 Northwest Lopez Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kitsap County, WA.
Is 100 Northwest Lopez Lane currently offering any rent specials?
100 Northwest Lopez Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Northwest Lopez Lane pet-friendly?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kitsap County.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane offer parking?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not offer parking.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have a pool?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not have a pool.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have accessible units?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Northwest Lopez Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Northwest Lopez Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane
Bremerton, WA 98312
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane
Port Orchard, WA 98366
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE
Bremerton, WA 98310
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest
Poulsbo, WA 98370
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd
Bremerton, WA 98311
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMaplewood, WAWauna, WAPoulsbo, WANavy Yard City, WASilverdale, WAParkwood, WA
Bainbridge Island, WAPort Orchard, WAGig Harbor, WAArtondale, WABurien, WAWhite Center, WANormandy Park, WADes Moines, WAPicnic Point, WAMountlake Terrace, WAMukilteo, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College