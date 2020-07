Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage media room package receiving accessible fire pit internet access online portal

Overlooking Lake Washington, this chic apartment community offers the best in modern living with Studio, one and two-bedroom homes. Situating you in the center of the uniquely energetic and laid-back waterfront town of Kirkland. At Waterscape Juanita Village, you’ll enjoy spacious floor plans with 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring, modern kitchens, a fitness center, and a beautiful rooftop lounge featuring panoramic views. Contact us today to schedule a virtual or FaceTime tour.