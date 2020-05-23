Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Voda.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
elevator
pool
business center
car charging
courtyard
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks. Resident 24-hour fitness center, community terraces with BBQs and active neighborhood scene. Viva la Voda!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13-18 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Half Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs must be enrolled in "Poo Prints DNA Pet Waste Management Service"