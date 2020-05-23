All apartments in Kirkland
Voda
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:00 PM

Voda

207 Park Lane · (425) 217-3602
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Park Lane, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. Aug 13

$2,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 996 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Voda.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
elevator
pool
business center
car charging
courtyard
In the heart of Kirkland's Park Lane pedestrian oasis. Two blocks from sparkling Lake Washington. Vibrantly designed living spaces with air conditioning, modern tonal finishes, quartz counters and view decks. Resident 24-hour fitness center, community terraces with BBQs and active neighborhood scene. Viva la Voda!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13-18 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: Half Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: All dogs must be enrolled in "Poo Prints DNA Pet Waste Management Service"
Parking Details: Assigned Garage Parking: $85 - 125.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Voda have any available units?
Voda has 3 units available starting at $2,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Voda have?
Some of Voda's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Voda currently offering any rent specials?
Voda is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Voda pet-friendly?
Yes, Voda is pet friendly.
Does Voda offer parking?
Yes, Voda offers parking.
Does Voda have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Voda offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Voda have a pool?
Yes, Voda has a pool.
Does Voda have accessible units?
No, Voda does not have accessible units.
Does Voda have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Voda has units with dishwashers.
Does Voda have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Voda has units with air conditioning.
