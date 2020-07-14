All apartments in Kirkland
Kirkland, WA
Highlander East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Highlander East

460 2nd Avenue South · (425) 448-8262
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

460 2nd Avenue South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

1 Bedroom

1x1-1

$1,895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2x1-1

$2,195

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlander East.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away. We are walking distance to the Kirkland Waterfront, the Kirkland Transit Center, Downtown Kirkland as well as many shops, and restaurants. If you want to explore the city, Seattle is a 20-minute drive on WA-520 E, let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Washington. We are delighted to offer one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Our spacious apartment homes are bright and airy and feature all-electric kitchens, extra storage, washer and dryer in home. You will love sitting out on your personal balcony or patio. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Our Community Amenities are second to none. Our maintenance team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent service when you need it. Being so close to Lake Washington Trails and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park makes us the perfect pet-friendly community, so bring your furry friends along. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour today, we can't wait to show you your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlander East have any available units?
Highlander East offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,895 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,195. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Highlander East have?
Some of Highlander East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlander East currently offering any rent specials?
Highlander East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlander East pet-friendly?
No, Highlander East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does Highlander East offer parking?
No, Highlander East does not offer parking.
Does Highlander East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Highlander East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlander East have a pool?
No, Highlander East does not have a pool.
Does Highlander East have accessible units?
No, Highlander East does not have accessible units.
Does Highlander East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlander East has units with dishwashers.
Does Highlander East have units with air conditioning?
No, Highlander East does not have units with air conditioning.
