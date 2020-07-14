Amenities

Welcome home to Highlander East Apartments! Our elegant community is nestled in Kirkland, Washington. Bellevue Square Mall, local parks, and exciting entertainment venues are all just a few minutes away. We are walking distance to the Kirkland Waterfront, the Kirkland Transit Center, Downtown Kirkland as well as many shops, and restaurants. If you want to explore the city, Seattle is a 20-minute drive on WA-520 E, let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Washington. We are delighted to offer one, two, and three bedroom layouts. Our spacious apartment homes are bright and airy and feature all-electric kitchens, extra storage, washer and dryer in home. You will love sitting out on your personal balcony or patio. We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and convenience. From the moment you arrive, youll feel like youve come home. Our Community Amenities are second to none. Our maintenance team is dedicated to providing quick and excellent service when you need it. Being so close to Lake Washington Trails and North Rose Hill Woodlands Park makes us the perfect pet-friendly community, so bring your furry friends along. Give us a call to schedule your personal tour today, we can't wait to show you your new home!