9910 NE 137th St #C210

Amenities
Lovely, Quiet 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Kirkland Condo - Come home to relax in your own private sanctuary. This lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo backs up to a green belt for complete privacy. The open floorplan, wood burning fireplace and patio is great for plants or just relaxing.
The Juanita Hills Condominiums is a very well kept community, a nice walk to shops, restaurants, beach, trails and minutes from the I-405. Secluded yet close to EVERYTHING.
Preferred 12-month lease. Water/Sewer/Garbage included!
Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.
Move-In Fees:
-First month: $1775.00
-Deposit: $1775.00 (minus application fees)
Please contact Lori Bannister for more information at 425.466.8555.
(RLNE5491831)