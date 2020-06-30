All apartments in Kirkland
9910 NE 137th St #C210

9910 Northeast 137th Street · No Longer Available
Location

9910 Northeast 137th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Lovely, Quiet 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Kirkland Condo - Come home to relax in your own private sanctuary. This lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo backs up to a green belt for complete privacy. The open floorplan, wood burning fireplace and patio is great for plants or just relaxing.

The Juanita Hills Condominiums is a very well kept community, a nice walk to shops, restaurants, beach, trails and minutes from the I-405. Secluded yet close to EVERYTHING.

Preferred 12-month lease. Water/Sewer/Garbage included!

Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $1775.00
-Deposit: $1775.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister for more information at 425.466.8555.

(RLNE5491831)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have any available units?
9910 NE 137th St #C210 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have?
Some of 9910 NE 137th St #C210's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9910 NE 137th St #C210 currently offering any rent specials?
9910 NE 137th St #C210 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9910 NE 137th St #C210 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 is pet friendly.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 offer parking?
Yes, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 offers parking.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have a pool?
No, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 does not have a pool.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have accessible units?
No, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 does not have accessible units.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9910 NE 137th St #C210 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9910 NE 137th St #C210 does not have units with air conditioning.

