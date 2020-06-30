9910 NE 137th St #C210

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace some paid utils

Lovely, Quiet 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Kirkland Condo - Come home to relax in your own private sanctuary. This lovely, 2 bedroom 2 bath condo backs up to a green belt for complete privacy. The open floorplan, wood burning fireplace and patio is great for plants or just relaxing.



The Juanita Hills Condominiums is a very well kept community, a nice walk to shops, restaurants, beach, trails and minutes from the I-405. Secluded yet close to EVERYTHING.



Preferred 12-month lease. Water/Sewer/Garbage included!



Pets considered on a case by case basis with additional $250 refundable deposit per pet.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $1775.00

-Deposit: $1775.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister for more information at 425.466.8555.



