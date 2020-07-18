9903 NE 124th St 605

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool sauna

Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628



Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches. Beautifully landscaped private patio. Spacious living room and bedrooms, cozy wood-burning fireplace. Large master with private bath and patio access. Washer & dryer in the unit. End unit next to the pool, community room, and sauna. Incredible location: steps to shopping, restaurants, and gorgeous Juanita Beach. Quiet community w/ parking. Quick access to Downtown Kirkland, Bothell, Seattle, 520, I-405, and tech companies.

