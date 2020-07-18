All apartments in Kirkland
9903 NE 124th St 605
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

9903 NE 124th St 605

9903 Northeast 124th Street · (971) 801-0760
Location

9903 Northeast 124th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 605 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,090

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 937 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
sauna
Unit 605 Available 08/01/20 Charming ground floor condo, incredible location - Property Id: 312628

Charming ground floor condo conveniently located in Juanita, where you're close to everything shopping, restaurants, parks, and beaches. Beautifully landscaped private patio. Spacious living room and bedrooms, cozy wood-burning fireplace. Large master with private bath and patio access. Washer & dryer in the unit. End unit next to the pool, community room, and sauna. Incredible location: steps to shopping, restaurants, and gorgeous Juanita Beach. Quiet community w/ parking. Quick access to Downtown Kirkland, Bothell, Seattle, 520, I-405, and tech companies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/9903-ne-124th-st-kirkland-wa-unit-605/312628
Property Id 312628

(RLNE5956150)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have any available units?
9903 NE 124th St 605 has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have?
Some of 9903 NE 124th St 605's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 NE 124th St 605 currently offering any rent specials?
9903 NE 124th St 605 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 NE 124th St 605 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9903 NE 124th St 605 is pet friendly.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 offer parking?
Yes, 9903 NE 124th St 605 offers parking.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9903 NE 124th St 605 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have a pool?
Yes, 9903 NE 124th St 605 has a pool.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have accessible units?
No, 9903 NE 124th St 605 does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9903 NE 124th St 605 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9903 NE 124th St 605 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9903 NE 124th St 605 does not have units with air conditioning.
