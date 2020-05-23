9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Welcome to Esplanade at Juanita Beach Kirkland - LOVELY (LIKE NEW) top floor unit with outstanding features and amenities.



FEATURES INCLUDE:



South facing unit with (Wall of windows) for east to west full daylight sunshine!

Sizable one bedroom features a custom walk-in closet with designer wardrobe cabinets storage and shelving. Vaulted ceilings, over sized walk-in laundry room, designer paint touches throughout, outdoor deck with large storage closet and a fireplace for easy secondary heat source. This amazing complex includes the use of private swimming pool with club house. One secure parking space included with rent.



ELEGANT URBAN KITCHEN : Blue print includes granite counters, stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets and storage, additional counter space for three bar stools just off of dining room. The vaulted ceiling creates a fantastic and cozy open space while cooking your favorite meal while entertaining!



WALKABILITY (Walkability score a 10+)



Within two blocks of this peaceful home you will enjoy the convenience of many eclectic restaurants at JUANITA VILLAGE. Relax at the beach and explore the walking trails in and around the park.



http://www.explorekirkland.com/Do/Parks/Juanita_Beach_Park.htm



Easy commute within five miles to Google Kirkland and Microsoft Redmond.

Appreciate Bellevue Golf ! Located three miles south of Kirkland.



http://bellevuepgc.com/



Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis under 30 pounds.With an additional Pet Fee



DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT.

MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE

WATER,SEWER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED.



PLEASE CALL Debbie to view at 206-999-0336

Debbie@Northpacificproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



