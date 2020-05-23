All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302

9826 Northeast 122nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

9826 Northeast 122nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Welcome to Esplanade at Juanita Beach Kirkland - LOVELY (LIKE NEW) top floor unit with outstanding features and amenities.

FEATURES INCLUDE:

South facing unit with (Wall of windows) for east to west full daylight sunshine!
Sizable one bedroom features a custom walk-in closet with designer wardrobe cabinets storage and shelving. Vaulted ceilings, over sized walk-in laundry room, designer paint touches throughout, outdoor deck with large storage closet and a fireplace for easy secondary heat source. This amazing complex includes the use of private swimming pool with club house. One secure parking space included with rent.

ELEGANT URBAN KITCHEN : Blue print includes granite counters, stainless appliances, abundance of cabinets and storage, additional counter space for three bar stools just off of dining room. The vaulted ceiling creates a fantastic and cozy open space while cooking your favorite meal while entertaining!

WALKABILITY (Walkability score a 10+)

Within two blocks of this peaceful home you will enjoy the convenience of many eclectic restaurants at JUANITA VILLAGE. Relax at the beach and explore the walking trails in and around the park.

http://www.explorekirkland.com/Do/Parks/Juanita_Beach_Park.htm

Easy commute within five miles to Google Kirkland and Microsoft Redmond.
Appreciate Bellevue Golf ! Located three miles south of Kirkland.

http://bellevuepgc.com/

Dogs are welcome on a case by case basis under 30 pounds.With an additional Pet Fee

DEPOSIT EQUAL TO ONE MONTH'S RENT.
MINIMUM ONE YEAR LEASE
WATER,SEWER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED.

PLEASE CALL Debbie to view at 206-999-0336
Debbie@Northpacificproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3485471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have any available units?
9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have?
Some of 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 currently offering any rent specials?
9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 is pet friendly.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 offer parking?
Yes, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 offers parking.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have a pool?
Yes, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 has a pool.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have accessible units?
No, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 does not have accessible units.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 9826 NE 122nd Street unit T-302 does not have units with air conditioning.
