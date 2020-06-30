9416 NE 126th Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage media room

showing"s are by appointment only



Incredible! This won't last long!!

This very spacious, split-level home is impressive in size, location, and amenities. Located in a quiet, safe, and central neighborhood of Juanita, you will enjoy easy access to Lake Washington, I-405, 124th St., shopping, and more.



The home is situated on a large lot that backs up to a green space. The backyard is large and very private, with plenty of room to play. A large, wooden, storage shed on the side makes it easy to get the lawnmower out and put away. A large deck off the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, while the patio below serves for great transition between downstairs and the outside. Gas BBQ included with the house, A pear tree can even provide some fruit in the fall! The front yard is relatively small and easy to take care of. A 2-car garage will keep the cars and toys well protected.



Upstairs you will be greeted by a large living room with picture window for light. Around the corner is a huge kitchen with cooking island, downdraft gas range, French doors to the patio and more. This space really makes the house, and will be a treat for meal preparation and hanging out. Stainless steel appliances include: side-by-side fridge with water/ice; microwave,and dishwasher. A pull-out faucet and garbage disposal are in the double sink.



Down the hall you will pass by a large Coat closet on your way to the two bedrooms and 1 bath.The full bath has 2 doors -- one for guests accessing from the hall as well as one from the master suite



Downstairs is a family room with wood stove. But the real jewel here is the projection movie player with drop-down movie screen and surround sound! Now you and the family and friends can watch great movies in your private home theater!



Downstairs you also have two more bedrooms served by another 3/4 bath with shower.



Other amenities: washer/dryer; wainscoting; Berber carpet downstairs; hardwood floors; efficient, gas heat; cable ready; window blinds; vinyl windows; automatic garage door opener.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee., Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Pets OK with $35.Pet rent per month $300. bump in deposit per pet 50# weight limit, Renters Insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.