Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:04 AM

9416 NE 126th Pl

9416 Northeast 126th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9416 Northeast 126th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
showing"s are by appointment only

Incredible! This won't last long!!
This very spacious, split-level home is impressive in size, location, and amenities. Located in a quiet, safe, and central neighborhood of Juanita, you will enjoy easy access to Lake Washington, I-405, 124th St., shopping, and more.

The home is situated on a large lot that backs up to a green space. The backyard is large and very private, with plenty of room to play. A large, wooden, storage shed on the side makes it easy to get the lawnmower out and put away. A large deck off the kitchen is perfect for entertaining, while the patio below serves for great transition between downstairs and the outside. Gas BBQ included with the house, A pear tree can even provide some fruit in the fall! The front yard is relatively small and easy to take care of. A 2-car garage will keep the cars and toys well protected.

Upstairs you will be greeted by a large living room with picture window for light. Around the corner is a huge kitchen with cooking island, downdraft gas range, French doors to the patio and more. This space really makes the house, and will be a treat for meal preparation and hanging out. Stainless steel appliances include: side-by-side fridge with water/ice; microwave,and dishwasher. A pull-out faucet and garbage disposal are in the double sink.

Down the hall you will pass by a large Coat closet on your way to the two bedrooms and 1 bath.The full bath has 2 doors -- one for guests accessing from the hall as well as one from the master suite

Downstairs is a family room with wood stove. But the real jewel here is the projection movie player with drop-down movie screen and surround sound! Now you and the family and friends can watch great movies in your private home theater!

Downstairs you also have two more bedrooms served by another 3/4 bath with shower.

Other amenities: washer/dryer; wainscoting; Berber carpet downstairs; hardwood floors; efficient, gas heat; cable ready; window blinds; vinyl windows; automatic garage door opener.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2,500 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee., Last month's rent deposit staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No smoking inside. Pets OK with $35.Pet rent per month $300. bump in deposit per pet 50# weight limit, Renters Insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold the unit and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have any available units?
9416 NE 126th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 9416 NE 126th Pl have?
Some of 9416 NE 126th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9416 NE 126th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9416 NE 126th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9416 NE 126th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 9416 NE 126th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9416 NE 126th Pl offers parking.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9416 NE 126th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have a pool?
No, 9416 NE 126th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have accessible units?
No, 9416 NE 126th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9416 NE 126th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9416 NE 126th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9416 NE 126th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

