Conveniently located in Finn Hill in a quiet and established neighborhood. Large living room with wood burning fireplace and separate dining area off kitchen that leads to rear deck. On the lower level; family and laundry rooms with additional bedroom that has backyard access. Fully fenced yard for outdoor living, large lot, 2 car garage. Too many things to list what can be done to make this home shine again. Architectural plans for interior remodel available.