8750 NE 140th Pl Available 02/01/20 Single Family Home Kirkland/Finn Hill - Lovely rambler located on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, 1 full bath, fireplace, large covered deck & fenced yard. Washer/ dryer included.

1st, last, & security deposit required.



- To Schedule a Tour Link:https:https://showmojo.com/l/547fdb401a

- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

- Application fee $45 per adult.

- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com

- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates

- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com



No Cats Allowed



