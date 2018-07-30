All apartments in Kirkland
8750 NE 140th Pl

8750 Northeast 140th Place · No Longer Available
Location

8750 Northeast 140th Place, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
8750 NE 140th Pl Available 02/01/20 Single Family Home Kirkland/Finn Hill - Lovely rambler located on a quiet cul-de-sac. 3 bedrooms w/ hardwood floors, 1 full bath, fireplace, large covered deck & fenced yard. Washer/ dryer included.
1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link:https:https://showmojo.com/l/547fdb401a
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5467789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have any available units?
8750 NE 140th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 8750 NE 140th Pl have?
Some of 8750 NE 140th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8750 NE 140th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8750 NE 140th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8750 NE 140th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8750 NE 140th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8750 NE 140th Pl offers parking.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8750 NE 140th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have a pool?
No, 8750 NE 140th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have accessible units?
No, 8750 NE 140th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 8750 NE 140th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8750 NE 140th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 8750 NE 140th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

