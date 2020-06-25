Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground garage

8412 NE 137th St Available 04/30/20 Charming Rambler Steps to Big Finn Hill Park! Pets! FaceTime & Virtual Tours Avail - **Virtual Tour https://youtu.be/IzyJIcaNTAo; Facetime tour or In-person using specific social distancing protocol can begin 4/29. **



Charming starter home/rambler just steps to Big Finn Hill Park that is almost move-in ready and is pet-friendly! Enter into a home full of natural light and peaceful views out every window. The large living room boasts a gas burning fireplace with painted brick surround. It flows nicely into the dining room which opens up to a deck overlooking the huge, private, fenced yard. The kitchen sink window showcases a beautiful view of the flowering trees in the lush, mature backyard!



Gorgeous hardwood floors run from the living room through all bedrooms. Vinyl windows, newer roof and paint, gas heat and water heater.



Don't miss the workbench and storage in the garage and TWO additional storage sheds in backyard, including one with a greenhouse window! Huge yard (about 10,179 sq ft!) with fruit trees is perfect for gardening or entertaining. Extra RV/Boat parking. Coveted Lake Washington Schools. Half-block from main bus line to Kingsgate Park & Ride, 1 min walk to Big Finn Hill Park, 1 mile walk to St. Edwards State Park where you can hike the trails down to the shores of Lake Washington! Come see why you'll want to call this your next home!



Big Finn Hill Park: "This 220-acre multi-use park with a range of recreation options, as well as being a wooded urban oasis along Juanita Drive. To the east of the road, the park offers ballfields, a play area, a picnic shelter and natural surface trails; to the west of the road, trails loop through the forest. The trails are frequented by mountain bikers, dog walkers, and hikers.The trails at Big Finn Hill Park connect with trails at Saint Edwards State Park to the north. Steep climbs in the north and south combine with moderate rolling terrain on the ridge tops. See deer, eagles and owls."



Saint Edwards State Park: "Hike through a diverse century-old second-growth forest with a dense canopy to the undeveloped shoreline of Lake Washington. This historic 316-acre state park, nestled in the midst of the Seattle metropolitan area, has playground facilities for children, picnic areas, trails for mountain bikers and fields for sports teams as well."



~ Showings by appointment only. To schedule a viewing, please select the "contact us" or "request a tour" icon to submit your information and an agent will reach out.

~ No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have spoken with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent about the home

~ Pet(s) negotiable with pet rent and pet screening.

~ Tenants pay utilities and are responsible for yard care.

~ $45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~ Filter Reduction Program fee of $10/month.

~ Security Deposit of $2,500, could possibly be split across two months.

~ All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



