Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 807 Lake St S - 103, #103.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
807 Lake St S - 103, #103
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 Lake St S - 103, #103
807 Lake Street South
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Moss Bay
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
807 Lake Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful Lakefront Condo
Nice Crib 4 blocks from downtown Kirkland on the water.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have any available units?
807 Lake St S - 103, #103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kirkland, WA
.
What amenities does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have?
Some of 807 Lake St S - 103, #103's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 currently offering any rent specials?
807 Lake St S - 103, #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 pet-friendly?
No, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kirkland
.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 offer parking?
Yes, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 offers parking.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have a pool?
No, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 does not have a pool.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have accessible units?
No, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 807 Lake St S - 103, #103 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
The 101
101 Main St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Similar Pages
Kirkland 1 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with Balconies
Kirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Bothell, WA
Auburn, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Bremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Juanita
North Juanita
Finn Hill
Moss Bay
North Rose Hill
Evergreen Hill
Totem Lake
Lakeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Bastyr University
Northwest University
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus