Last updated July 6 2020 at 12:00 PM

712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104

712 Kirkland Circle · (206) 601-8836
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

712 Kirkland Circle, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 Available 08/01/20 - Convenient living near downtown Kirkland. Remodeled bright ground level unit with private patio. This unit provides privacy for you and your family. Beautiful flooring, quartz counter top, updated wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. All the modern features you need are offered in this lovely unit. Open floor plan accent by illuminating electric fireplace. Well manage condo complex with out door pool and 1 car parking.

Close to I-405, Google campus, bus line, library, beach and other everyday amenities!

Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email our leasing manager, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4888736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have any available units?
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have?
Some of 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 currently offering any rent specials?
712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 pet-friendly?
No, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 offer parking?
Yes, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 offers parking.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have a pool?
Yes, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 has a pool.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have accessible units?
No, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 does not have units with air conditioning.
