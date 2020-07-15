Amenities

712 Kirkland Circle Unit A104 Available 08/01/20 - Convenient living near downtown Kirkland. Remodeled bright ground level unit with private patio. This unit provides privacy for you and your family. Beautiful flooring, quartz counter top, updated wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances. All the modern features you need are offered in this lovely unit. Open floor plan accent by illuminating electric fireplace. Well manage condo complex with out door pool and 1 car parking.



Close to I-405, Google campus, bus line, library, beach and other everyday amenities!



Please contact the property manager, Dae Kim (206) 601-8836 for showing or email our leasing manager, Igor at i.35rsolutions@gmail.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4888736)