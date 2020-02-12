6824 NE 129th Street

Amenities

Luxurious 2016-build surrounded by nature



Built in 2016 and enveloped by .6 acres of lush grounds, this Holmes Point haven exudes northwest comfort with warm hardwoods, contemporary styling and seamless open floorplan. Host indoors and out from the gourmet kitchen with sleek quartz, tile and stainless appliances. Enjoy newly-built terrace for watching sunsets over the lake. Unwind by the tile surround gas fireplace or retreat to the luxurious master wing featuring a massive walk-in closest and spa-worthy bathroom. Amenities include central A/C, large bonus room and security system. Walk to the lake and beautiful Denny Park. Short drive to some of the top rated schools on the east side. The quiet street and friendly neighbors will make you feel at home.

