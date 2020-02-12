All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

6824 NE 129th Street

6824 Northeast 129th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6824 Northeast 129th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Available 12/01/19 Luxurious 2016-build surrounded by nature - Property Id: 169576

Built in 2016 and enveloped by .6 acres of lush grounds, this Holmes Point haven exudes northwest comfort with warm hardwoods, contemporary styling and seamless open floorplan. Host indoors and out from the gourmet kitchen with sleek quartz, tile and stainless appliances. Enjoy newly-built terrace for watching sunsets over the lake. Unwind by the tile surround gas fireplace or retreat to the luxurious master wing featuring a massive walk-in closest and spa-worthy bathroom. Amenities include central A/C, large bonus room and security system. Walk to the lake and beautiful Denny Park. Short drive to some of the top rated schools on the east side. The quiet street and friendly neighbors will make you feel at home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/169576p
Property Id 169576

(RLNE5240960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 NE 129th Street have any available units?
6824 NE 129th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 6824 NE 129th Street have?
Some of 6824 NE 129th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 NE 129th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6824 NE 129th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 NE 129th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 NE 129th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street offer parking?
No, 6824 NE 129th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6824 NE 129th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street have a pool?
No, 6824 NE 129th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street have accessible units?
No, 6824 NE 129th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 NE 129th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6824 NE 129th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6824 NE 129th Street has units with air conditioning.

