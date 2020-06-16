6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404

Amenities

You must see this beautiful top floor condo immediately! Completely updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen. Open to the dining and living room for maximum entertaining value. Two large sliding doors open up the living room to the slate deck. Accented with blinds that allow you to look out, but keep your living space private. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with stand in shower. Second bedroom attached to the deck with stunning views of Lake Washington. California closets throughout the unit for tons of added storage. Radiant heat in the home, so no baseboard heaters. This home is also wired for sound. Washer and dryer in the unit. One of the only waterfront condos in Kirkland with community lawn for summer fun! You can also enjoy the private community dock for swimming and sun. Assigned COVERED parking space. Water/Sewer/Garbage utility costs included in rent, only pay for electricity. Some furniture optional to stay in unit for tenant use, if desired. Assigned covered parking. Secure building with elevator. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent. This unit is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today. See listing at www.WhiteClover.org.