All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:34 AM

6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404

6401 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast · (425) 892-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Lakeview
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6401 Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
You must see this beautiful top floor condo immediately! Completely updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and beautiful cabinetry in the kitchen. Open to the dining and living room for maximum entertaining value. Two large sliding doors open up the living room to the slate deck. Accented with blinds that allow you to look out, but keep your living space private. Huge master bedroom with walk in closet and master bathroom with stand in shower. Second bedroom attached to the deck with stunning views of Lake Washington. California closets throughout the unit for tons of added storage. Radiant heat in the home, so no baseboard heaters. This home is also wired for sound. Washer and dryer in the unit. One of the only waterfront condos in Kirkland with community lawn for summer fun! You can also enjoy the private community dock for swimming and sun. Assigned COVERED parking space. Water/Sewer/Garbage utility costs included in rent, only pay for electricity. Some furniture optional to stay in unit for tenant use, if desired. Assigned covered parking. Secure building with elevator. Water, sewer, garbage included in the rent. This unit is a must see! Call to schedule your appointment today. See listing at www.WhiteClover.org.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have any available units?
6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have?
Some of 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 currently offering any rent specials?
6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 pet-friendly?
No, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 offer parking?
Yes, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 does offer parking.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have a pool?
No, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 does not have a pool.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have accessible units?
No, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 does not have accessible units.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6401 Lake Washington Blvd NE Apt 404?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity