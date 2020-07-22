All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
4810 - 109th Ave. N.E.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:03 AM

4810 - 109th Ave. N.E.

4810 109th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

4810 109th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
Central Houghton

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful West Facing Houghton Home - Classic Mid-Century ranch w/vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, & updates throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ granite kitchen counters & gas cook-top. Indoor/ Outdoor entertaining is made easy w/ French doors off the casual living space & formal dining room. Heated in-ground pool, lush gardens, & convenient location to DT Kirkland or Bellevue, Notable features include espresso stained hardwood floors, AC, pools cabana with 1/2 bath, skylights, extra storage, & 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE5624236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have any available units?
4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have?
Some of 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. pet-friendly?
No, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. offer parking?
Yes, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. offers parking.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have a pool?
Yes, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. has a pool.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have accessible units?
No, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4810 - 109th Ave. N.E. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsKirkland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus