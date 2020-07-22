4810 - 109th Ave. N.E.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful West Facing Houghton Home - Classic Mid-Century ranch w/vaulted ceilings, an abundance of natural light, & updates throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ granite kitchen counters & gas cook-top. Indoor/ Outdoor entertaining is made easy w/ French doors off the casual living space & formal dining room. Heated in-ground pool, lush gardens, & convenient location to DT Kirkland or Bellevue, Notable features include espresso stained hardwood floors, AC, pools cabana with 1/2 bath, skylights, extra storage, & 2 car garage. Tenant pays all utilities.



(RLNE5624236)