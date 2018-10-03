All apartments in Kirkland
402 Slater St S
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

402 Slater St S

402 Slater Street South · No Longer Available
Location

402 Slater Street South, Kirkland, WA 98033
Everest

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning home renovated by Luxury Builder SG Land Group, perched atop a private lane, capturing views of Lk WA & the Olympics. Ideal epicurean kitchen w/granite counters, hardwoods, pantry & SS appliances. Living room boast stunning sunsets flanked by walls of windows. Retreat to private master suite w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, office/studio & generous WIC. Lower level offers large bonus rm w/additional bedroom & full bath. Enjoy the oversized 4-car tandem garage. Close to Google & I-405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Slater St S have any available units?
402 Slater St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 402 Slater St S have?
Some of 402 Slater St S's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Slater St S currently offering any rent specials?
402 Slater St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Slater St S pet-friendly?
No, 402 Slater St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 402 Slater St S offer parking?
Yes, 402 Slater St S offers parking.
Does 402 Slater St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Slater St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Slater St S have a pool?
No, 402 Slater St S does not have a pool.
Does 402 Slater St S have accessible units?
No, 402 Slater St S does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Slater St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 Slater St S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Slater St S have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Slater St S does not have units with air conditioning.

