402 Slater St S

Stunning home renovated by Luxury Builder SG Land Group, perched atop a private lane, capturing views of Lk WA & the Olympics. Ideal epicurean kitchen w/granite counters, hardwoods, pantry & SS appliances. Living room boast stunning sunsets flanked by walls of windows. Retreat to private master suite w/gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, office/studio & generous WIC. Lower level offers large bonus rm w/additional bedroom & full bath. Enjoy the oversized 4-car tandem garage. Close to Google & I-405.