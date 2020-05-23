220 1st St #106

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage hot tub lobby sauna

2 bed 2 bath Downtown Kirkland Condo - Center of it all! - Upscale living in vibrant downtown Kirkland, steps to cafes, fine restaurants, shopping & the lake. business cntr & expansive community view patio. Distinctive ground floor end unit- hardwood & tile floors, gas frplc, plantation shutters, impressive slab granite kitchen (all SS applcs stay; W&D also incl); rich marble baths. big bdrms incl master w/walk-in closet. Security system, 2 prkg spaces in secured garage. controlled access, stylish lobby, exercise room w/sauna. No smoking, 6 month min



No Pets Allowed



