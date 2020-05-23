All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

220 1st St #106

220 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 1st Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Moss Bay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
gym
hot tub
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
lobby
sauna
2 bed 2 bath Downtown Kirkland Condo - Center of it all! - Upscale living in vibrant downtown Kirkland, steps to cafes, fine restaurants, shopping & the lake. business cntr & expansive community view patio. Distinctive ground floor end unit- hardwood & tile floors, gas frplc, plantation shutters, impressive slab granite kitchen (all SS applcs stay; W&D also incl); rich marble baths. big bdrms incl master w/walk-in closet. Security system, 2 prkg spaces in secured garage. controlled access, stylish lobby, exercise room w/sauna. No smoking, 6 month min

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263590)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 1st St #106 have any available units?
220 1st St #106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 220 1st St #106 have?
Some of 220 1st St #106's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 1st St #106 currently offering any rent specials?
220 1st St #106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 1st St #106 pet-friendly?
No, 220 1st St #106 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 220 1st St #106 offer parking?
Yes, 220 1st St #106 offers parking.
Does 220 1st St #106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 1st St #106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 1st St #106 have a pool?
No, 220 1st St #106 does not have a pool.
Does 220 1st St #106 have accessible units?
No, 220 1st St #106 does not have accessible units.
Does 220 1st St #106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 1st St #106 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 1st St #106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 1st St #106 does not have units with air conditioning.
