14217 117th Ave NE

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

One Story Ranch Home - Charming covered entry, professionally renewed, brimming w/warmth. Modernized kitchen embraced w/granite counters, SS applcs, gas range, island & skylight. Thoughtful open concept where beautiful hardwoods reign. Walls bursting w/windows offer unrestrained natural light. Slider opens to fantastic privacy, fenced yd, grand patio, flagstone walkway. Master suite includes glamorous trimmings: jetted spa tub, frameless glass shower enclosure, dble vanity, walk in closet. A/C, Community Park & Pool.



TO APPLY: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings



Call to schedule a showing appointment:

Owner: 262-565-8361 or Current Tenant : 206.999.6821



AVAILABLE: July 1st



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4934901)