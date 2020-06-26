All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 14217 117th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
14217 117th Ave NE
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

14217 117th Ave NE

14217 117th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Evergreen Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

14217 117th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Evergreen Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
One Story Ranch Home - Charming covered entry, professionally renewed, brimming w/warmth. Modernized kitchen embraced w/granite counters, SS applcs, gas range, island & skylight. Thoughtful open concept where beautiful hardwoods reign. Walls bursting w/windows offer unrestrained natural light. Slider opens to fantastic privacy, fenced yd, grand patio, flagstone walkway. Master suite includes glamorous trimmings: jetted spa tub, frameless glass shower enclosure, dble vanity, walk in closet. A/C, Community Park & Pool.

TO APPLY: https://reintl.appfolio.com/listings

Call to schedule a showing appointment:
Owner: 262-565-8361 or Current Tenant : 206.999.6821

AVAILABLE: July 1st

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4934901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14217 117th Ave NE have any available units?
14217 117th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 14217 117th Ave NE have?
Some of 14217 117th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14217 117th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14217 117th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14217 117th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 14217 117th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14217 117th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14217 117th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 14217 117th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14217 117th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14217 117th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14217 117th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14217 117th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Waterscape Juanita Village
11801 97th Lane Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus