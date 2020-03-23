13924 113th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright Tri-Level in Kirkland - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level in the Olympic Hills neighborhood. Living room features fireplace and large bay windows. Open kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Master suite has double vanities and tons of natural light. Backyard is summer ready with a private deck and lawn area. Shed out back for extra storage!



To schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/1265dfc052

Deposit: $2000 and no last month's rent required!

Pets are welcome with a $500 deposit.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.

$19.95 Resident Benefit Package



For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com



Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf



