13924 113th Ave NE
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

13924 113th Ave NE

13924 113th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13924 113th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Bright Tri-Level in Kirkland - Spacious 3 bedroom tri-level in the Olympic Hills neighborhood. Living room features fireplace and large bay windows. Open kitchen and dining area, perfect for entertaining! Master suite has double vanities and tons of natural light. Backyard is summer ready with a private deck and lawn area. Shed out back for extra storage!

To schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/1265dfc052
Deposit: $2000 and no last month's rent required!
Pets are welcome with a $500 deposit.
Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard care.
$19.95 Resident Benefit Package

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

Application Criteria: https://www.rentseattle.com/RPA-Application-Criteria.pdf

(RLNE5670777)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

