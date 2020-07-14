All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 13812 64th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
13812 64th Pl NE
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:58 PM

13812 64th Pl NE

13812 64th Place Northeast · (253) 214-7423
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Finn Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13812 64th Place Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
Finn Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 13812 64th Pl NE · Avail. Jul 25

$4,995

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
13812 64th Pl NE Available 07/25/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Kirkland! - Come see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.25 bath home in the Manitou neighborhood of Kirkland! The spacious kitchen boasts a gas range, huge granite island with bar seating capability, and a double oven, as well as a wine and beer bar, making it a chef's paradise! You'll fall in love with the luxurious master suite, complete with a soaking tub to relax and rejuvenate in!

Downstairs, you'll find a bonus room that could easily be converted to a workout room, as well as a large utility/laundry room, and a three car garage! Talk about storage space!

**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**

Property Manager: Josiah@Havenrent.com
Property Status: Available after 7/25/2020

#1057

(RLNE5024735)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13812 64th Pl NE have any available units?
13812 64th Pl NE has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13812 64th Pl NE have?
Some of 13812 64th Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13812 64th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13812 64th Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13812 64th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13812 64th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 13812 64th Pl NE offers parking.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13812 64th Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13812 64th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13812 64th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13812 64th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13812 64th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13812 64th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13812 64th Pl NE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hidden River Townhomes
10013 NE 130th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
SK Apartments
11415 Slater Avenue Northeast
Kirkland, WA 98033
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Kirkland Crossing
10715 NE 37th Cir
Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity