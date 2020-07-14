Amenities
13812 64th Pl NE Available 07/25/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Kirkland! - Come see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.25 bath home in the Manitou neighborhood of Kirkland! The spacious kitchen boasts a gas range, huge granite island with bar seating capability, and a double oven, as well as a wine and beer bar, making it a chef's paradise! You'll fall in love with the luxurious master suite, complete with a soaking tub to relax and rejuvenate in!
Downstairs, you'll find a bonus room that could easily be converted to a workout room, as well as a large utility/laundry room, and a three car garage! Talk about storage space!
**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**
Property Manager: Josiah@Havenrent.com
Property Status: Available after 7/25/2020
#1057
(RLNE5024735)