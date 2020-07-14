Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

13812 64th Pl NE Available 07/25/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Kirkland! - Come see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.25 bath home in the Manitou neighborhood of Kirkland! The spacious kitchen boasts a gas range, huge granite island with bar seating capability, and a double oven, as well as a wine and beer bar, making it a chef's paradise! You'll fall in love with the luxurious master suite, complete with a soaking tub to relax and rejuvenate in!



Downstairs, you'll find a bonus room that could easily be converted to a workout room, as well as a large utility/laundry room, and a three car garage! Talk about storage space!



**Pets allowed on a case-by-case basis, with an additional $500 refundable Pet Deposit, per pet.**



Property Manager: Josiah@Havenrent.com

Property Status: Available after 7/25/2020



#1057



(RLNE5024735)