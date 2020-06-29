All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
13020 102nd Lane Unit 5
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

13020 102nd Lane Unit 5

13020 102nd Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Juanita
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13020 102nd Lane Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Juanita

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed 1.5 Bath - in Kirkland - New paint, New Carpet and New Cupboards

12 month lease
pets only on approval of breed, type, quantity addl deposit will apply, HOA must approve pets as well
tenant resp. for electricity
rent includes WSG

Move in costs:
Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent
First months rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
Verification of employment and salary/wages.
Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc).
Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accepted where the prior landlord or personal references do not meet our minimum criteria

(RLNE5143922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have any available units?
13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13020 102nd Lane Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Starboard Apartments
9311 Northeast 118th Lane
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus