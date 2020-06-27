Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12818 133rd Pl NE Available 07/15/19 Beautiful Custom Home in Kirkland -



Beautiful custom home with great floor plan. Hard to find main floor master suite w/gas fireplace, walk in closet, Jacuzzi tub & deck access. Large upstairs loft bonus room with office, fireplace and two bedrooms. Living room, formal dining & kitchen w/breakfast nook. Vaulted ceilings & skylights. Wrap around deck with view of Mt Rainier. Two car garage. Located on cul-de-sac. Easy access to Willows Rd. Please call Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 for Apt.



