All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12744 Northeast 116th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12744 Northeast 116th Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

12744 Northeast 116th Lane

12744 Northeast 116th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
North Rose Hill
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12744 Northeast 116th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Enjoy a private, quiet setting in your mid floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Large living space with fireplace + oversized bedroom, including huge closet!

Features include:
- Stacked washer / dryer in unit.
- Private balcony extra storage room
- Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops.
- Outdoor pool and hot tub in Clubhouse.
- Assigned parking spot.
- Convenient location to 405, shopping, restaurants, and grocery.

Rental Terms:
- Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent.
-Up to 2 pets welcome, 30 lb weight limit. ($30/ month pet rent, no pet deposit!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have any available units?
12744 Northeast 116th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have?
Some of 12744 Northeast 116th Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12744 Northeast 116th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12744 Northeast 116th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12744 Northeast 116th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane offers parking.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane has a pool.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have accessible units?
No, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 12744 Northeast 116th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 12744 Northeast 116th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Best Cities for Families 2019
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Salix Juanita Village
9740 NE 119th Way
Kirkland, WA 98034
Heronfield
11105 NE 123rd Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Aspen Creek Apartments
11101 123rd Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Westwater
221 1st St
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
The Carillon Apartment Residences
5604 Lakeview Dr
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus