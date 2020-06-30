12744 Northeast 116th Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool hot tub internet access

Enjoy a private, quiet setting in your mid floor 1 bed, 1 bath condo. Large living space with fireplace + oversized bedroom, including huge closet!



Features include:

- Stacked washer / dryer in unit.

- Private balcony extra storage room

- Renovated kitchen with granite counter tops.

- Outdoor pool and hot tub in Clubhouse.

- Assigned parking spot.

- Convenient location to 405, shopping, restaurants, and grocery.



Rental Terms:

- Water, Sewer, Garbage included in rent.

-Up to 2 pets welcome, 30 lb weight limit. ($30/ month pet rent, no pet deposit!)