12621 Northeast 66th Place, Kirkland, WA 98033 Bridle Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Great House for Rent - A true jewel located in Bridle Trails! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has everything. The intelligently designed floor plan features an eat in kitchen w/ granite countertops & SS appliances. Vaulted ceilings beautiful hardwood floors updated lighting + formal living & dining rms. A grand stair leads to the spacious master suite w/ spa bath glass enclosed shower & walk-in closet. The open living room leads to the back patio & yard-comp w/ mature landscaping retractable awning & outdoor FP perfect for entertaining
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have any available units?
12621 NE 66th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
Is 12621 NE 66th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
12621 NE 66th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl offer parking?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have a pool?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have accessible units?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12621 NE 66th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 12621 NE 66th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.