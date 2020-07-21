12621 NE 66th Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Great House for Rent - A true jewel located in Bridle Trails!

This 4 bed 2.5 bath home has everything. The intelligently designed floor plan features an eat in kitchen w/ granite countertops & SS appliances. Vaulted ceilings beautiful hardwood floors updated lighting + formal living & dining rms. A grand stair leads to the spacious master suite w/ spa bath glass enclosed shower & walk-in closet. The open living room leads to the back patio & yard-comp w/ mature landscaping retractable awning & outdoor FP perfect for entertaining



(RLNE4904157)