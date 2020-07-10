All apartments in Kirkland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

12611 NE 119th St #F3

12611 Northeast 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12611 Northeast 119th Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
North Rose Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Kirkland Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors. 1 minute to freeway access, full Laundry room - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Great value and location. Super clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in Slater Park Condominiums on North end of Rose Hill near Totem Lake.
* Easy walk to restaurants, parks, coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with Trader Joes and Nordstrom Rack.
* Located on the top floor (second floor) so no noise coming from above and heat coming from below.
* This condo has wood and tile floors in the kitchen, living room and the laundry room.
* Living room features a fireplace.
* Covered deck with additional storage.
* Full size front loading washer and dryer in a separate laundry room.
* Enjoy the community features including the outdoor pool & sport court.
* This unit comes with a reserved parking spot, with plenty of guest spots in this complex as well.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**Gregory Property Management, Inc

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3650589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have any available units?
12611 NE 119th St #F3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have?
Some of 12611 NE 119th St #F3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12611 NE 119th St #F3 currently offering any rent specials?
12611 NE 119th St #F3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12611 NE 119th St #F3 pet-friendly?
No, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 offer parking?
Yes, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 offers parking.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have a pool?
Yes, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 has a pool.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have accessible units?
No, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 does not have accessible units.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12611 NE 119th St #F3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12611 NE 119th St #F3 does not have units with air conditioning.

