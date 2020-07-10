12611 NE 119th St #F3

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar on-site laundry parking pool

Kirkland Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors. 1 minute to freeway access, full Laundry room - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc



Great value and location. Super clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in Slater Park Condominiums on North end of Rose Hill near Totem Lake.

* Easy walk to restaurants, parks, coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with Trader Joes and Nordstrom Rack.

* Located on the top floor (second floor) so no noise coming from above and heat coming from below.

* This condo has wood and tile floors in the kitchen, living room and the laundry room.

* Living room features a fireplace.

* Covered deck with additional storage.

* Full size front loading washer and dryer in a separate laundry room.

* Enjoy the community features including the outdoor pool & sport court.

* This unit comes with a reserved parking spot, with plenty of guest spots in this complex as well.



**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**Gregory Property Management, Inc



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3650589)