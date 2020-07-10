12611 NE 119th St #F3

Amenities
Kirkland Condo. Beautiful hardwood floors. 1 minute to freeway access, full Laundry room
Gregory Property Management, Inc
Great value and location. Super clean 1 Bedroom 1 Bath located in Slater Park Condominiums on North end of Rose Hill near Totem Lake.
* Easy walk to restaurants, parks, coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with Trader Joes and Nordstrom Rack.
* Located on the top floor (second floor) so no noise coming from above and heat coming from below.
* This condo has wood and tile floors in the kitchen, living room and the laundry room.
* Living room features a fireplace.
* Covered deck with additional storage.
* Full size front loading washer and dryer in a separate laundry room.
* Enjoy the community features including the outdoor pool & sport court.
* This unit comes with a reserved parking spot, with plenty of guest spots in this complex as well.
No Pets Allowed
