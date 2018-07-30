All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village

12515 Northeast 132nd Street · (206) 522-8172 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Totem Lake
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12515 Northeast 132nd Street, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
sauna
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park.
2nd floor 710 sq ft unit. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent size balcony & storage room
12515 NE 132nd CT, Kirkland, WA 98034
$1,495/mo with 1 year lease.

The Salish Village community has outdoor swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, game room and clubhouse with full kitchen for private event.

KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 710 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Decent size storage room
Wall to wall carpet
Forced heat
Ceasarstone counter
Covered parking spot
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Condo

PETS POLICY
No Pets Allowed

LEASE TERMS
Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.

Rental Terms
Rent: $1,495.00
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,200.00 (6 month installment available)
Available Now
Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (6 month installment available)

Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appointments

(RLNE5683494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have any available units?
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have?
Some of 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village currently offering any rent specials?
12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village pet-friendly?
Yes, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village is pet friendly.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village offer parking?
Yes, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village does offer parking.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have a pool?
Yes, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village has a pool.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have accessible units?
No, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village does not have accessible units.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sancerre Apartments
12648 NE 144th St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Scout
10211 NE 134th Ln
Kirkland, WA 98034
Vue Kirkland
11733 NE 131st Pl
Kirkland, WA 98034
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
VILLAGGIO ON YARROW BAY
4311 Lake Washington Blvd NE
Kirkland, WA 98033
Aura Totem Lake
12655 120th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconyKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity