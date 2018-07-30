12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village

Amenities
The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park.
2nd floor 710 sq ft unit. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent size balcony & storage room
12515 NE 132nd CT, Kirkland, WA 98034
$1,495/mo with 1 year lease.
The Salish Village community has outdoor swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, game room and clubhouse with full kitchen for private event.
KEY FEATURES
Sq Footage: 710 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 1 bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Decent size storage room
Wall to wall carpet
Forced heat
Ceasarstone counter
Covered parking spot
Lease Duration: 1 Year
Floor: 2nd
Property Type: Condo
PETS POLICY
No Pets Allowed
LEASE TERMS
Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.
Rental Terms
Rent: $1,495.00
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,200.00 (6 month installment available)
Available Now
Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (6 month installment available)
Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appointments
(RLNE5683494)