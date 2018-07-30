12515 NE 132nd CT, #A203 Salish Village

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse game room parking pool hot tub sauna

The Salish Village - beautiful 1 bed 1 bath unit in Kirkland - Quiet area and minutes to I-405, Totem Lake mall and walking distance to Square Park.

2nd floor 710 sq ft unit. 1 bedroom,1 bath and decent size balcony & storage room

12515 NE 132nd CT, Kirkland, WA 98034

$1,495/mo with 1 year lease.



The Salish Village community has outdoor swimming pool, sauna, hot tub, game room and clubhouse with full kitchen for private event.



KEY FEATURES

Sq Footage: 710 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 1 bed

Bathrooms: 1 Bath

Decent size storage room

Wall to wall carpet

Forced heat

Ceasarstone counter

Covered parking spot

Lease Duration: 1 Year

Floor: 2nd

Property Type: Condo



PETS POLICY

No Pets Allowed



LEASE TERMS

Water, sewer and garbage included in the rent. Tenants pay own electricity.



Rental Terms

Rent: $1,495.00

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,200.00 (6 month installment available)

Available Now

Move in term: 1st & last month rent + Security deposit (6 month installment available)



Please call/text to Steven at (206) 922-8833 or email: shsu@wpirealestate.com for showing appointments



(RLNE5683494)