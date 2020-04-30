All apartments in Kirkland
12040 100th Ave NE J202
12040 100th Ave NE J202

12040 100th Avenue Northeast · (206) 395-8043
Location

12040 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12040 100th Ave NE J202 · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
gym
parking
pool
2 Bed 1 Bath Condo - Don't miss the opportunity to live in this beautiful condo prime Juanita location! Esplanade is located close to Juanita Beach. Close to 405, gym, parks & great restaurants.

2 reserved parking spots
1 storage closet
pets approved based on breeds, quantity and types and pet deposits will apply

MOVE IN COSTS

Security deposit: equal to 1 month of rent, plus pet deposits (if applicable)
First month's rent due in full before move in
Application fee: $40 per person over 18
Move in Fee: $75
Admin Fee: $125

MONTHLY COSTS

Furnace Filter Program: $10/month (if applicable)
Landlord Liability Insurance: $12.50 per month or use your own provider
New resident is responsible for electricity. Water, Sewer and Garbage are included in rent

RENTAL CRITERIA AND APPLICATION DISCLOSURE

The following information will be accessed as part of the screening of any applications for tenancy:

- All information on your application.
- Your rental history via any identifiable prior Landlords
- Credit reports via a third-party Consumer Reporting Agency
- Public records regarding criminal conviction history or registration as a sex offender
- Personal references.
- Verification of employment and/or income (or rental subsidy) amounts.
- Public records regarding civil court records.
- Any other information provided by the applicant (such as anticipated length of tenancy, tenancy commencement date, etc.).
- Any offers or proposals you may choose to make to us (additional rent or deposit funds, extended lease term, guarantors or co-signers, etc.).

General Information:

- Applicant on time for showing appointment, or timely call to reschedule
- Positive government issued picture ID for all adult
- Fully completed application, without material omissions, for every occupant.
- Demonstration of ability to pay complete deposit and rent
- Applications will not be reviewed until received in full. Groups of more than one applicant will not be considered until the applications from all members of the group are received.

Income/Credit Requirements:

- General rule is that income from the applicants intending to sign the lease must (collectively) equal or exceed 3 times the rent.
- Proof of adequate income (or reserves) to verify ability to pay rent on time throughout the lease term (select one or more):
• Verification of employment and salary/wages.
• Recent paystubs from verifiable employer
• Tax return copies for self-employed applicants.
• Proof of regular investment earnings, social security or other form of governmental rental supplement.
• Any additional sources of income that applicant wishes to disclose (i.e. child or spousal support, trust income, financial reserves, etc…).
• Any rental subsidies which you wish us to consider. NOTE: Exceptions to minimum income requirements are applicable for Section 8/subsidized applicants as provided in SMC 14.08.040(F).
- Favorable credit history free of negative credit issues which may indicate that the applicant has a pattern of failure to timely pay financial obligations.

Rental History:

- For applicants with prior rental history, favorable references must be received from minimum of last two landlords
- For applicants without prior rental history, adequate personal references for equivalent to two favorable past landlord references.
-Applicant agrees to obtain insurance protecting the premises from loss or damage caused by Resident(s)/Guest(s) negligence. A minimum of $100,000 of liability coverage needs to be obtained by the provider of your choice. Alternatively, you can use our provider at cost of $12.50 per month and the charge will appear on your lease with your rent charge. All monies received are applied to fees first then rent.

Guarantors:

- Applicants who do not meet our minimum criteria based upon income and/or credit requirements may propose a Guarantor.
- Guarantors are not accept
Rental Terms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have any available units?
12040 100th Ave NE J202 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have?
Some of 12040 100th Ave NE J202's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12040 100th Ave NE J202 currently offering any rent specials?
12040 100th Ave NE J202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12040 100th Ave NE J202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 is pet friendly.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 offer parking?
Yes, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 does offer parking.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have a pool?
Yes, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 has a pool.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have accessible units?
No, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 does not have accessible units.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12040 100th Ave NE J202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 12040 100th Ave NE J202 does not have units with air conditioning.
