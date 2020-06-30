Amenities
12012 98th Ave NE Unit 204 Available 02/16/20 Cozy 2 bedrooms 1.7 baths Condo for rent. - Condo features 2 bedrooms & 1.7 baths approximately 1009 Sqft, Security-gated tranquil oasis set in the middle of everything! Walk to Juanita Beach and exciting new area restaurants, shopping and activities! Appealing 1-level condo overlooking this complex's lushly landscaped grounds. Covered parking right outside your door. Unique, contemporary fireplace trimmed in marble and extending into living room/dining room areas.
No Smoking. Tenants pay electric.
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
50.00 Administrative fee
Lease: 12 months
Administrative fee: $45.00
First month rent: $1,995.00
Security deposit: $1,500.00
Contact 206-856-9855 for showing
(RLNE4495175)