12012 98th Ave NE Unit 204
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

12012 98th Ave NE Unit 204

12012 98th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12012 98th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
12012 98th Ave NE Unit 204 Available 02/16/20 Cozy 2 bedrooms 1.7 baths Condo for rent. - Condo features 2 bedrooms & 1.7 baths approximately 1009 Sqft, Security-gated tranquil oasis set in the middle of everything! Walk to Juanita Beach and exciting new area restaurants, shopping and activities! Appealing 1-level condo overlooking this complex's lushly landscaped grounds. Covered parking right outside your door. Unique, contemporary fireplace trimmed in marble and extending into living room/dining room areas.

No Smoking. Tenants pay electric.
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
50.00 Administrative fee
Lease: 12 months
Administrative fee: $45.00
First month rent: $1,995.00
Security deposit: $1,500.00
Contact 206-856-9855 for showing

(RLNE4495175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

