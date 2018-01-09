11807 100th Ave NE B202

Amenities

2 Bedroom Juanita Condo - VIEW!!!! - Nicely updated 2 bed condo in prime location with Lake Washington views! Blocks to Juanita Beach, parks and shopping and restaurants. Light and bright condo featuring, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, fresh paint and high end finishes. Enjoy morning coffee on the delightful balcony with views. Spacious Master Bed with attached bath. Minutes to 1-405.



Lake Washington School District.



- Water, sewer, trash, and 1 parking space included in rent.

- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.

- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.

- Pets case by case with pet screening + pet rent.



