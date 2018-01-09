All apartments in Kirkland
11807 100th Ave NE B202
11807 100th Ave NE B202

11807 100th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

11807 100th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98034
South Juanita

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Juanita Condo - VIEW!!!! - Nicely updated 2 bed condo in prime location with Lake Washington views! Blocks to Juanita Beach, parks and shopping and restaurants. Light and bright condo featuring, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, fresh paint and high end finishes. Enjoy morning coffee on the delightful balcony with views. Spacious Master Bed with attached bath. Minutes to 1-405.

Lake Washington School District.

- Water, sewer, trash, and 1 parking space included in rent.
- $45.00 application fee per applicant 18 and older.
- Security Deposit of equal to 1.5x rent.
- Pets case by case with pet screening + pet rent.

*No application(s) accepted until all potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
*All calls and communication will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
*Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website, www.mapleleafmgt.com, to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

(RLNE5391087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have any available units?
11807 100th Ave NE B202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have?
Some of 11807 100th Ave NE B202's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11807 100th Ave NE B202 currently offering any rent specials?
11807 100th Ave NE B202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11807 100th Ave NE B202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 is pet friendly.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 offer parking?
Yes, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 offers parking.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have a pool?
No, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 does not have a pool.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have accessible units?
No, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11807 100th Ave NE B202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11807 100th Ave NE B202 does not have units with air conditioning.

