11431 Northeast 88th Street

Welcome home to fresh, easy living. This comfortably appointed duplex home wraps you in style and warmth. From the moment you step through the trendy glass panel front door, you can’t help but fall in love.



Bright and Spacious, the open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Large windows and overhead lighting ensure plenty of natural light and year-round brightness, and the soft, neutral color palette creates the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.



Whip up a feast for family and friends in the efficient, well-appointed Kitchen, then gather around the expansive gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. On quieter days, this is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book and your favorite beverage! Summer days beckoning? The sunny backyard patio, located steps from the kitchen, makes meal-time grilling easy.



When evening’s quiet descends, a trip upstairs takes you to the sanctuary of your master suite. Retreat to peaceful surroundings, complete with TWO closets and a bright, private ensuite bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a bright, modern full bath complete this level.



Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Kirkland, I-405, and a multitude of parks and greenspaces. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this fabulous home your new nest!



FEATURES:



• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 1,327 sq ft of easy living!

• Meticulously landscaped front and back yards

• Trendy glass panel entry door

• Large windows for plenty of natural light

• Generous overhead lighting for year-round brightness

• Well maintained laminate, tile, and plush carpet flooring

• Efficient, well-appointed Kitchen w/ ample color-matched cabinets for great storage

• Easy-care ceramic tile counters and back-splash

• Color-matched appliances

• Convenient breakfast bar

• Large, cozy gas fireplace

• Master suite w/ TWO closets and bright ensuite full bath

• 2 additional generously-sized bedrooms on top floor

• Spacious patio off living area, great for summer BBQs

• 1-car garage, w/extra driveway parking

• Year-round yard maintenance included



First month and security deposit. No pets permitted.



Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now



