All apartments in Kirkland
Find more places like 11431 Northeast 88th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11431 Northeast 88th Street
Last updated June 10 2019 at 6:53 AM

11431 Northeast 88th Street

11431 Northeast 88th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kirkland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all

Location

11431 Northeast 88th Street, Kirkland, WA 98033
Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to fresh, easy living. This comfortably appointed duplex home wraps you in style and warmth. From the moment you step through the trendy glass panel front door, you can’t help but fall in love.

Bright and Spacious, the open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining! Large windows and overhead lighting ensure plenty of natural light and year-round brightness, and the soft, neutral color palette creates the perfect backdrop for all your favorite things.

Whip up a feast for family and friends in the efficient, well-appointed Kitchen, then gather around the expansive gas fireplace for long evenings of cozy conversation. On quieter days, this is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book and your favorite beverage! Summer days beckoning? The sunny backyard patio, located steps from the kitchen, makes meal-time grilling easy.

When evening’s quiet descends, a trip upstairs takes you to the sanctuary of your master suite. Retreat to peaceful surroundings, complete with TWO closets and a bright, private ensuite bath. Two additional spacious bedrooms and a bright, modern full bath complete this level.

Conveniently located just minutes from downtown Kirkland, I-405, and a multitude of parks and greenspaces. Don’t miss your opportunity to make this fabulous home your new nest!

FEATURES:

• 3 bedrooms and 2.25 baths in 1,327 sq ft of easy living!
• Meticulously landscaped front and back yards
• Trendy glass panel entry door
• Large windows for plenty of natural light
• Generous overhead lighting for year-round brightness
• Well maintained laminate, tile, and plush carpet flooring
• Efficient, well-appointed Kitchen w/ ample color-matched cabinets for great storage
• Easy-care ceramic tile counters and back-splash
• Color-matched appliances
• Convenient breakfast bar
• Large, cozy gas fireplace
• Master suite w/ TWO closets and bright ensuite full bath
• 2 additional generously-sized bedrooms on top floor
• Spacious patio off living area, great for summer BBQs
• 1-car garage, w/extra driveway parking
• Year-round yard maintenance included

First month and security deposit. No pets permitted.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,750, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $2,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have any available units?
11431 Northeast 88th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have?
Some of 11431 Northeast 88th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11431 Northeast 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11431 Northeast 88th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11431 Northeast 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11431 Northeast 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11431 Northeast 88th Street offers parking.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11431 Northeast 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have a pool?
No, 11431 Northeast 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 11431 Northeast 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11431 Northeast 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11431 Northeast 88th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 11431 Northeast 88th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chelsea at Juanita Village
11718 97th Ln NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Ondine at Juanita Bay
11702 98th Ave NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Uptown Kirkland Urban
550 Uptown Ct
Kirkland, WA 98033
Asbury Park Apartments
12821 126th Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
Woodlake Apartments
11400 NE 132nd St
Kirkland, WA 98034
Highlander East
460 2nd Avenue South
Kirkland, WA 98033
Hubbards Crossing
12520 101st Way NE
Kirkland, WA 98034
128 on State
128 State St S
Kirkland, WA 98033

Similar Pages

Kirkland 1 BedroomsKirkland 2 Bedrooms
Kirkland Apartments with BalconiesKirkland Dog Friendly Apartments
Kirkland Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WA
Federal Way, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South JuanitaNorth JuanitaFinn Hill
Moss BayNorth Rose HillEvergreen Hill
Totem LakeLakeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Bastyr UniversityNorthwest University
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus