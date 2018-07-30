All apartments in Kirkland
11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201

11306 124th Avenue Northeast · (425) 217-3598
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11306 124th Avenue Northeast, Kirkland, WA 98033
North Rose Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
media room
N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo. Granite Kitchen. Covered Parking. Walk to Village at Totem Lake Shopping & Restaurants - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

* Nicely updated condo in a great Kirkland location off of North Rose Hill, Totem Lake.
* Easy walk to restaurants, parks and coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with a new Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Mod Pizza, and Nordstrom Rack, many other shops and restaurants.
* Covered parking included.
* The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room and features granite tile counters, stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.
* Living room with electric fireplace for a nice ambiance.
* The covered rear deck provides nice privacy and extra storage room
* Full size washer and dryer included.
* Water/Sewer/Garbage is an additional $50.00 a month charge.
* This is a condominium project not an apartment complex so you can expect a little quieter and pride of ownership in the community.
Small Dogs under 25 lbs considered.

**To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc

**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5349915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have any available units?
11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have?
Some of 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 currently offering any rent specials?
11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 is pet friendly.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 offer parking?
Yes, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 does offer parking.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have a pool?
No, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 does not have a pool.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have accessible units?
No, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 does not have accessible units.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201 does not have units with air conditioning.
