11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201

Amenities
N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo. Granite Kitchen. Covered Parking. Walk to Village at Totem Lake Shopping & Restaurants - **To schedule a self access viewing of this property please call 425-217-3598 OR click the link below to set up your SELF ACCESS showing. https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/gregorypropertymanagementinc
Schedule with our 24/7 scheduling software. Gregory Property Management, Inc
* Nicely updated condo in a great Kirkland location off of North Rose Hill, Totem Lake.
* Easy walk to restaurants, parks and coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with a new Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Mod Pizza, and Nordstrom Rack, many other shops and restaurants.
* Covered parking included.
* The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room and features granite tile counters, stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.
* Living room with electric fireplace for a nice ambiance.
* The covered rear deck provides nice privacy and extra storage room
* Full size washer and dryer included.
* Water/Sewer/Garbage is an additional $50.00 a month charge.
* This is a condominium project not an apartment complex so you can expect a little quieter and pride of ownership in the community.
Small Dogs under 25 lbs considered.
**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5349915)