11306 124th Ave NE Unit #4-201

N. Rose Hill/Totem Lake Condo. Granite Kitchen. Covered Parking. Walk to Village at Totem Lake Shopping & Restaurants

* Nicely updated condo in a great Kirkland location off of North Rose Hill, Totem Lake.

* Easy walk to restaurants, parks and coffee shops including the new Village at Totem Lake with a new Movie Theater, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Mod Pizza, and Nordstrom Rack, many other shops and restaurants.

* Covered parking included.

* The kitchen is open to the dining area and the living room and features granite tile counters, stainless appliances, plenty of counter space and a breakfast bar.

* Living room with electric fireplace for a nice ambiance.

* The covered rear deck provides nice privacy and extra storage room

* Full size washer and dryer included.

* Water/Sewer/Garbage is an additional $50.00 a month charge.

* This is a condominium project not an apartment complex so you can expect a little quieter and pride of ownership in the community.

Small Dogs under 25 lbs considered.



**Property Manager - Joe Knapp - 206-795-9114**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5349915)