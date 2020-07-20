Amenities

Condo in a great Kirkland location! This wonderful condo has an excellent layout w/ two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit. Unit has Granite Tile Counter tops. Located just a mile from Juanita Beach and easy access onto 405, you're going to love the great amenities such as the club house, pool, hot tub, exercise room, and athletic court. *Move in ready*



2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath

- Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, fridge,

- Family size washer, dryer in unit.

- Baseboard heating and wood burning fireplace

- Cable ready.

- Built-in closets in 2 bedrooms

- Private balcony.

- Not furnished

- 2 parking spaces - 1 covered, 1 uncovered



Community features:

Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool



Rent: $1800 per month (first month due at signing of Lease)

Security Deposit: $1800 (due at signing of Lease)

Move in fee: $150 (non refundable)

12 months lease required. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.



Address:

11109 NE 124th Ln Unit B207

Kirkland WA 98034



Community: Kirkland Place