Amenities
Condo in a great Kirkland location! This wonderful condo has an excellent layout w/ two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit. Unit has Granite Tile Counter tops. Located just a mile from Juanita Beach and easy access onto 405, you're going to love the great amenities such as the club house, pool, hot tub, exercise room, and athletic court. *Move in ready*
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
- Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, fridge,
- Family size washer, dryer in unit.
- Baseboard heating and wood burning fireplace
- Cable ready.
- Built-in closets in 2 bedrooms
- Private balcony.
- Not furnished
- 2 parking spaces - 1 covered, 1 uncovered
Community features:
Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool
Rent: $1800 per month (first month due at signing of Lease)
Security Deposit: $1800 (due at signing of Lease)
Move in fee: $150 (non refundable)
12 months lease required. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.
Address:
11109 NE 124th Ln Unit B207
Kirkland WA 98034
Community: Kirkland Place