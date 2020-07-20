All apartments in Kirkland
Home
/
Kirkland, WA
/
11109 Ne 124th Ln
Last updated May 17 2019

11109 Ne 124th Ln

11109 Northeast 124th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11109 Northeast 124th Lane, Kirkland, WA 98034
Totem Lake

Condo in a great Kirkland location! This wonderful condo has an excellent layout w/ two bedrooms on opposite sides of the unit. Unit has Granite Tile Counter tops. Located just a mile from Juanita Beach and easy access onto 405, you're going to love the great amenities such as the club house, pool, hot tub, exercise room, and athletic court. *Move in ready*

2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath
- Kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, fridge,
- Family size washer, dryer in unit.
- Baseboard heating and wood burning fireplace
- Cable ready.
- Built-in closets in 2 bedrooms
- Private balcony.
- Not furnished
- 2 parking spaces - 1 covered, 1 uncovered

Community features:
Cable Television, Club House, Exercise Room, Fire Sprinklers, High Speed Internet Available, Hot Tub, Outside Entrance, Outdoor Pool

Rent: $1800 per month (first month due at signing of Lease)
Security Deposit: $1800 (due at signing of Lease)
Move in fee: $150 (non refundable)
12 months lease required. Rent includes water, sewer and garbage.

Address:
11109 NE 124th Ln Unit B207
Kirkland WA 98034

Community: Kirkland Place

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have any available units?
11109 Ne 124th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kirkland, WA.
What amenities does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have?
Some of 11109 Ne 124th Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11109 Ne 124th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11109 Ne 124th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11109 Ne 124th Ln pet-friendly?
No, 11109 Ne 124th Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kirkland.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11109 Ne 124th Ln offers parking.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11109 Ne 124th Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11109 Ne 124th Ln has a pool.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have accessible units?
No, 11109 Ne 124th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11109 Ne 124th Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 11109 Ne 124th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 11109 Ne 124th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
