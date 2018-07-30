10619 106th PL NE

Amenities

Great House for Rent - This lovely 2011 home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. Home next to walking trail to Crestwood Park. Close to downtown Kirkland, Juanita Bay park and easy access to highway I-405! Open family room w/ gas fireplace expands to eating area. Gourmet kitchen, w/ SS appliances, Granite island & large pantry. Formal dining + den on the main floor. 4 beds + Bonus & laundry up level, including luxurious private master suite, overlooking serene, lush greenbelt. 2 car + tandem garage. Award winning Lake Washington School District.



(RLNE5337910)